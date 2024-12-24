Real Salt Lake Acquire Sam Junqua From FC Dallas For Anderson Julio

SANDY, Utah- Following the Re-Entry Process, Expansion Draft, and SuperDraft, Real Salt Lake is now in the thick of the MLS Offseason and has already made a notable move that is receiving mixed reactions from the fanbase.

Real Salt Lake has sent Ecuadorian Forward Anderson Julio to FC Dallas in Exchange for Defender Samuel Junqua and up to $500,000 of General Allocation Money in 2025.

It has been a pleasure to have you represent the Claret & Cobalt. Wishing you all the best in Dallas, Ando. pic.twitter.com/vNJMku4jy5 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 23, 2024

In his four seasons with the club, Anderson Julio made 111 appearances and scored 25 goals for the Claret-and-Cobalt. The 2024 season was Julio’s most productive with nine goals and three assists, more than any previous campaign.

Anderson’s impressive 2024 season included two braces, both in wins against Austin FC and FC Dallas.

🇪🇨Doblete de Anderson Julio 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 Anderson Julio se convierte en la figura del partido tras anotar dos goles del Real Salt Lake frente al FC Dallas .

pic.twitter.com/qaITJcnFQL — TERADEPORTES (@Teradeportes) September 19, 2024

Who Is Sam Junqua?

Sam Junqua is a 28-year-old defender from Saratoga, California. Sam played collegiate soccer at the University of California, Berkeley where he made 68 appearances. Junqua was drafted eighth overall in the MLS SuperDraft in 2019 to the Houston Dynamo. He spent four years in Houston where he split time between the Dynamos and their USL affiliate, Rio Grande Valley FC.

Dallas acquired his rights at the beginning of 2023. In his two years with the team, Sam racked up 37 starts including the playoffs. His role heavily increased in 2023 when he made 31 total appearances. From the defender position with FC Dallas, Junqua scored three goals and dished out two assists.

This Sam Junqua strike for @FCDallas stayed hit. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5VThAC8HsY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 2, 2023

Sam Junqua pulls one back for Dallas! pic.twitter.com/YUrG3tt0Ri — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 5, 2024

What’s Next For Real Salt Lake?

The beginning of the 2025 MLS Season for the Claret-and-Cobalt is just around the corner with preseason activities starting just after the turn of the calendar. On January 11, Real Salt Lake will begin preseason training and they will leave for their preseason trip on January 23.

They will play five preseason games before heading to Costa Rica for the first leg of their opening-round CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup with CS Herediano.

The 2025 MLS Regular Season will begin for Real Salt Lake on February 22 at the San Jose Earthquakes.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of Real Salt Lake? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @tanner_tripp