2-alarm commercial fire starts in downtown SLC

Dec 23, 2024, 7:52 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A commercial fire broke out in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday evening, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Salt Lake City police released a tweet asking drivers to stay out of the area, and that the building is reportedly abandoned.

A later tweet by the fire department stated that the fire is a “working two-alarm fire.”

Brandt Hancuff, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City fire, said that the building was unoccupied and used to store vehicles for a nearby dealership.

Hancuff also reported that no vehicles were damaged and no injuries against civilians or firefighters were reported.

The fire was a two-alarm blaze, and according to Hancuff, 9 fire engines and roughly 40 firefighters ended up responding.

This is a breaking story and may be updated. 

