Utah Hockey Club Vs. Dallas Stars: Live Updates And Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Hockey Club welcome the Dallas Stars into Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back after giving up three unanswered goals to the Anaheim Ducks in a shootout loss. Tonight’s game against Dallas could be important as the two teams are tied in points and jostle for position within the Central Division.

Stay tuned right here for live updates, expert analysis, and more!

Happy Christmas Eve Eve! 🎄🎁 📍: Delta Center

⏰: 7PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/Tumkl7QYTR — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 23, 2024

Pregame

Archie’s first Christmas 🩵🐾🎄 pic.twitter.com/U0dd6eQdpM — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 24, 2024

Lookin’ good fellas 😎 pic.twitter.com/lA32hkyp8X — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 24, 2024

Grand entrance 🛷 pic.twitter.com/VFlj1xlTOs — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 24, 2024

Vejmelka back in net. Kolyachonok returns to the third pairing. https://t.co/4rYrqamRQB — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 24, 2024

BIG divisional game tonight. A win against the Stars would be a huge confidence boost for this team as they continue to mature and grow. https://t.co/vQVYEFdMeY — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 24, 2024

First Period

Lawson Crouse commits a slashing penalty and will sit for 2 minutes. 1P: 19:08 | 0-0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 24, 2024

Utah back to full strength. https://t.co/Xi9ojjfwWM — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 24, 2024

Nice sequence from Valimaki on that last shift. Great pass between the legs along the boards in the neutral zone to send the forwards the other way and a great shot on goal. He’s been very good since being named to Finland’s Four Nations roster. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 24, 2024

Insane play by Cooley to make a pass to Guenther in the O-zone from his knees with Stars draped all over him. Great protection and skill to make that happen.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 24, 2024

Stars score after a Utah turnover in the neutral zone that resulted in a 2 on 1 the other direction. 1P: 8:58 | 1-0 Dallas — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 24, 2024

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @tanner_tripp