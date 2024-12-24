On the Site:
Packers RB Chris Brooks Scores First Career Touchdown On MNF

Dec 23, 2024, 8:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former BYU running back Chris Brooks ran in the first touchdown of his career against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night.

Midway through the second quarter, Jordan Love gave it to Brooks who took it right up the middle for six.

Brooks started his career in Miami and played nine games.

He moved on to his second team, the Packers, for year two and immediately got more opportunity.

He was called up to the active roster early in the season and has made 12 appearances for Green Bay.

So far this season, Brooks has recorded 22 carries for 101 yards.

With the former Cougar as the second-string RB, Green Bay sits at 10-4 and is fighting for a spot in the postseason.

About Chris Brooks

Before his college career, Brooks was a standout player at El Camino High School. The Oceanside, California attended the University of California, Berkeley. Brooks played for the Golden Bears from 2018-21.

In his final season at California, Brooks rushed the ball 116 times for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

During his four seasons with the Bears, Brooks carried the ball 382 times for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Brooks collected 50 receptions for 345 yards and seven touchdowns. Brooks averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a member of the Bears. He played in 41 games for Cal.

Following the 2021 season, the running back transferred to BYU.

Brooks was an alternate captain during his lone season with the Cougars. The senior was a standout on BYU’s offensive with 817 yards and six touchdowns on 130 rushes. He also hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards.

During BYU’s New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU, Brooks ran the ball 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Brooks appeared in 11 games for the Cougars, including eight starts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry as a member of BYU’s football program.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

