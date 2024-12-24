On the Site:
Jordan Love Leads Packers To Playoff Birth With Monday Night Win

Dec 23, 2024, 9:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers secured a spot in the postseason with a 34-0 victory over the Saints on Monday Night.

Love completed 16 of 28 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan Love, Packers Blow Out Saints On Monday Night Football

The tone was set early as Love and the Green Bay offense started with the ball and marched down the field.

Love completed all four of his passes on the opening drive. Some chunk plays from the backfield set the Packers up in the red zone.

Love found Dontayvion Wicks wide open in the middle of the field to open the scoring.

New Orleans was able to move the chains a couple of times before ultimately having to punt it away.

The next Green Bay drive was about as long-winded as it gets. It took 17 plays, 96 yards, and over eight minutes of clock, but it still ended in six.

Josh Jacobs, who has had a phenomenal year for the Packers, punched it in from two yards out.

After a Saints three-and-out, another Utah local got in on the fun.

Packers RB and former BYU Cougar Chris Brooks capped off another Green Bay scoring drive with his first career touchdown.

RELATED: Packers RB Chris Brooks Scores First Career Touchdown On MNF

The first half came to an end with the Packers leading 21-0.

The third quarter saw nothing but a Green Bay field goal to extend the lead.

In the fourth, another field goal and rushing touchdown made it 34-o for the Packers.

With the win, Green Bay secured a spot in the postseason. Three teams from the NFC North have now secured a playoff birth.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

