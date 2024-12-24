On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway

Dec 23, 2024, 10:52 PM

Santa made an appearance, greeting travelers at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday,...

Santa made an appearance, greeting travelers at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The holiday travel rush is underway, as folks are hitting the roads and skies. AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

On an average day, the Salt Lake City International Airport usually sees around 24 to 25,000 passengers; Monday, they saw about 28,000 passengers. Airport officials don’t expect any major delays, but it’s still a good idea to plan some extra time.

“We always suggest that passengers arrive two hours prior if they’re traveling domestically, three hours if it’s international,” said Nancy Volmer, spokesperson for Salt Lake City International Airport.

Other tips to make your holiday travel a little less stressful — reserve parking in advance, check your airline’s website or app to ensure your flight isn’t delayed or canceled, and don’t bring wrapped gifts in your carry-on or checked luggage.

“If you have gifts that are actually wrapped and they get flagged in the security screening process, the agents may have to unwrap it. So it’s always a good idea to put those items, those gifts in a bag with some tissue around it,” Volmer said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Billy Bob Thornton in "Bad Santa." (Dimension Films/Everett Collection via CNN Newsource)...

Dan Heching, CNN

The Santa Awards: Ranking the best Father Christmases ever to grace our screens

Behold, for your festive perusal, some of the most beloved, cherished, and out-there onscreen renditions of dear old Saint Nick.

3 hours ago

Santa made an appearance, greeting travelers at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday,...

Emma Benson

Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway

The holiday travel rush is underway, as folks are hitting the roads and skies. AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

13 hours ago

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provided a warm holiday meal to approximately 1200 unsheltered Utah...

Shara Park

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provides Christmas celebration for Utah’s homeless

As family and friends gather for Christmas celebrations, the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake is making sure Utah’s homeless have a safe place to feel that holiday spirit.

18 hours ago

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 22: Shoppers pass near a Christmas tree display at the Von Maur sto...

Natalie Crofts, KSL.com Contributor

23 shops, restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Utah

Many businesses close for Christmas Eve, but fast-food chains and big-box retailers aren’t your only options for last-minute presents and tasty food.

20 hours ago

santa with kids on lap...

Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Dress Codes: Why Santa Claus wears a red and white suit

Santa didn’t always wear red, and in fact, his outfits, appearance and height took nearly a century to become the iconic character we recognize today.

2 days ago

Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive in Vernal by helicopter on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Stay on Santa’s nice list by recycling responsibly this holiday season

Christmas lights no longer working? Not sure if you can recycle tissue paper? Waste Management has all the answers for your post-holiday clean-up.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway