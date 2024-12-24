Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway

SALT LAKE CITY – The holiday travel rush is underway, as folks are hitting the roads and skies. AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

On an average day, the Salt Lake City International Airport usually sees around 24 to 25,000 passengers; Monday, they saw about 28,000 passengers. Airport officials don’t expect any major delays, but it’s still a good idea to plan some extra time.

“We always suggest that passengers arrive two hours prior if they’re traveling domestically, three hours if it’s international,” said Nancy Volmer, spokesperson for Salt Lake City International Airport.

Other tips to make your holiday travel a little less stressful — reserve parking in advance, check your airline’s website or app to ensure your flight isn’t delayed or canceled, and don’t bring wrapped gifts in your carry-on or checked luggage.

“If you have gifts that are actually wrapped and they get flagged in the security screening process, the agents may have to unwrap it. So it’s always a good idea to put those items, those gifts in a bag with some tissue around it,” Volmer said.