Tale Of The Tape: How BYU, Colorado Stack Up Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

Dec 24, 2024, 12:08 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The All-Big 12 matchup between BYU and Colorado in the Alamo Bowl is one of the top bowl games outside the College Football Playoff during the 2024-25 Bowl Season.

Unlike most bowl games in recent years, both teams appear ready for Saturday night with the rosters that helped guide these teams to 7-2 records during the Big 12 Conference slate.

Colorado superstars Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will play in the game. Meanwhile, BYU hasn’t had its top players opt out of the game.

Star wide receiver Chase Roberts, who mulled an early entry into the NFL, announced that he would return for the 2025 season.

This matchup could serve as a springboard into next season.

BYU vs. Colorado: How They Stack Up

Here’s a statistical breakdown of how the two teams stack against one another entering Saturday’s matchup.

Statistic #17 BYU (10-2) #23 Colorado (9-3)
Scoring Offense 30.8 34.5
Scoring Defense 20.1 22
First Downs 22.3 21.3
Rushing Offense 159.4 70.4
Passing Offense 238 327.2
Passing Defense 180.3 204.7
Total Offense 397.4 397.6
Total Defense 317 353.7
Kickoff Return 26.6 22.4
Punt Return 9.7 11.6
Turnover Margin (+0.75) (+0.92)
Penalties (YPG) 40.1 68.1
Penalties (Game) 4.8 7.7
Net Punting 39.9 37.7
T.O.P. 30:57:00 28:10:00
3rd Down % 35.30% 41.30%
4th Down% 75% 40%
Sacks-Yards 16-164 37-233
Sacks Allowed 16-85 39-313
Tackles For Loss 58 87
Red Zone % 87% 83.70%

Some of the notable stats in this breakdown include the scoring offense. Both teams are averaging more than 30 points per game, with the Buffs averaging 3.7 more than BYU.

BYU has a balanced offensive attack, while Colorado relies heavily on the arm of star Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. The Buffs only average 70 yards per game on the ground.

BYU has been one of the top pass defenses in the country and has recorded a nation-best 20 interceptions this season with 12 different players.

Other notable metrics include team sacks. Colorado has 37 sacks this year, an average of more than three per game. BYU has 16 for the season, a slight clip over one sack per contest.

On the other hand, BYU has only allowed 16 sacks, while Colorado has given up 39. On Saturday evening in Alamo City, BYU’s offensive line will be without its top two right tackles, Brayden Keim and former Colorado Buffalo Isaiah Jatta.

No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado

2024 Alamo Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 28th, 2024

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at Noon)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

