EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Colorado In Alamo Bowl

Dec 24, 2024, 1:33 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – What does the EA Sports College Football 25 believe will happen in the Alamo Bowl between BYU and Colorado?

We simulated the matchup to find out.

No controller was used in the simulation. The computer handled it all.

During the 2024 season, the simulations on BYU football from CFB 25 have put the Cougars at 7-5. Kalani Sitake’s squad in real life finished the regular season at 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 play.

They took on a Colorado squad that is one of the most explosive squads in EA Sports College Football 25, Colorado.

Simulating BYU/Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on EA Sports College Football 25

The Alamo Bowl simulation of BYU/Colorado takes place inside the Alamodome with Alamo Bowl signage. BYU was designated as the visiting team, while Colorado was the home team.

I edited the depth charts to factor in players currently in the Transfer Portal.

At the time of the simulation, EA Sports rated Travis Hunter a perfect 99 on offense and defense following his Heisman Trophy victory.

One personnel note: We kept BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter out for the first half due to his penalty from the Houston game. He was then inserted into the lineup for the second half.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

First Quarter

Colorado’s high-powered offense was on fire as they opened the game with two touchdown drives.

BYU’s first offensive series resulted in a Jake Retzlaff interception to Colorado’s Brendan Grant.

Colorado 14, BYU 0

Second Quarter

Towards the end of the first quarter, BYU started to put together a drive that concluded with a touchdown pass from Retzlaff to Keelan Marion in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

BYU’s seven-point deficit was short-lived as three plays later, Shedeur Sanders found LaJohntay Wester on a deep pass for a 71-yard touchdown.

After BYU tacked on a Will Ferrin field goal from 41 yards out, Sanders found Travis Hunter for another deep touchdown grab to extend Colorado’s lead to 28-10.

Despite the large deficit, BYU running back LJ Martin was having success on the ground against the Buffs. The sophomore ball carrier eclipsed the century mark on the ground in the first half.

BYU had another drive late in the second quarter stall, forcing them to settle for another field goal with 1:50 remaining.

Sanders went to work again, reaching 350 passing yards in the first half. He put Colorado in position to add a field goal as time expired in the first half.

Halftime: Colorado 31, BYU 13

Third Quarter

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter checked into the game after being sidelined in the first half. The Cougars made a statement in the third quarter that they would not go down easily. Jake Retzlaff generated an 80-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by LJ Martin finding paydirt.

BYU’s defense made a stop on 3rd and 11, as Sanders tossed a screen to Travis Hunter. That forced the Buffs into a field goal attempt, which put them up by 14.

Colorado 34, BYU 20

Fourth Quarter

BYU was on the move once again. The only problem was that the drive was taking too long. The Cougars went on a 15-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown reception to Keelan Marion, bringing them within one possession.

BYU’s defense looked to have a stop on 3rd & 1, but a second effort against starting safety Raider Damuni moved the sticks for the Buffs. On the next play, Sanders tossed a 72-yard pass to Wester with Marque Collins in coverage.

Jake Retzlaff led BYU on another scoring drive, finding Darius Lassiter for a touchdown to bring them within seven again at 41-34 with 2:26 remaining.

The Cougar defense needed a stop.

Colorado took over on its own 18 and on the first play, BYU generated a tackle for loss before the two-minute timeout.

On 2nd and 13, Colorado gained seven yards on the ground. Then, on 3rd and 6, they picked up a first down. Colorado ran out the clock and secured the Alamo Bowl victory.

EA Sports College Football 25 simulation of the Alamo Bowl: Colorado 41, BYU 34

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

