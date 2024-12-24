On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

'We're super excited': Trader Joe's to open store in Riverdale

Dec 24, 2024, 6:05 AM

Riverdale Mayor Braden Mitchell and Santa Claus at the announcement on Monday of the planned openin...

Riverdale Mayor Braden Mitchell and Santa Claus at the announcement on Monday of the planned opening of a Trader Joe's in the city, probably in June. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

(Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

RIVERDALE — Riverdale, a regional commercial hub, will be getting a Trader Joe’s, city leaders announced Monday.

Kaysville had pushed hard for a Trader Joe’s, like citizens and leaders in Riverdale, but Weber County economic boosters won out in capturing the attention of the California-based grocery store chain. The new store, to open later this year, will be located on busy Riverdale Road, home to numerous big box chains and other retail outlets.

“We’re super excited. I’ve never been more excited to announce a business than this,” Mayor Braden Mitchell said at an announcement ceremony. “There probably won’t be very many Trader Joe’s in northern Utah, so we feel really lucky to have gotten (it).”

Mitchell said Trader Joe’s reps signed the lease for the space where the market will be located in a strip mall at 4060 Riverdale Road, preceding Monday’s announcement. Santa Claus took part in the announcement, held at the Riverdale Community Center. Brandon Cooper, community development director in Riverdale, said the new locale — which will become Utah’s sixth Trader Joe’s — should open in June after the site is remodeled to suit the retailer’s needs.

Riverdale citizens and leaders waged an intense campaign dating back around 18 months to lure Trader Joe’s to the city. Leaders were tabbed in different zones of the city to spearhead outreach by citizens.

“They’d organize the citizens to send emails to Trader Joe’s. I’ve emailed them four times,” Mitchell said. “The city would also send them packets of information — why they should locate in Riverdale.”

Beyond the public drumbeat, Mitchell noted the attributes of Riverdale as a commercial hub. It’s located near two interstates, I-15 and I-84, and Riverdale Road gets 60,000 cars per day. The strip mall where Trader’s Joe is coming from used to be home to a Shopko, which has since departed and now houses an Ashley Furniture outlet.

What’s more, Riverdale leaders have a “super good reputation” in working with businesses. “We’ve got a real smooth process and people compliment us pretty frequently on how easy it is to get their business started,” Mitchell said.

Cooper estimates the Trader Joe’s location will contain 12,000-13,000 square feet, on par with other locations. He’s not sure how many it will employ but said other locations typically have 20-30 workers per shift, including full-time and part-time workers.

The other Trader Joe’s locations in Utah include Cottonwood Heights, Draper, and Orem. The retailer has two stores in Salt Lake City, according to its website.

