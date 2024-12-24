On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park, police say

Dec 24, 2024, 7:02 AM | Updated: 2:06 pm

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12...

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY — A man linked to the fatal shooting at Jordanelle State Park back in September was arrested on Monday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the booking affidavit, 62-year-old Greg DeBoer was arrested for obstruction of justice in a road rage incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Patrick Hayes.

On Sept. 25, Hayes was shot at the Ross Creek entrance of Jordanelle State Park. The affidavit stated that camera footage showed a Jeep Gladiator pulling up behind Hayes, as he exited his vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed Hayes standing near the passenger side of the Jeep before being fatally shot. The Jeep would then turn around and drive away from the scene.

Hayes’ body was later discovered by a person passing by on the morning of Sept. 26, according to the affidavit.

Wasatch County Sheriffs said search warrants from cell towers showed the Jeep registered to
DeBoer was connected to one of the towers for cell service.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Hayes and recovered a .45 caliber bullet. Police said the bullet was a Winchester Black Talon, which happened to be out of
production for 20 years.

WCS said they discovered that DeBoer owned a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun, which he loaded with the Winchester Black Talon ammunition.

On Nov. 13, police said DeBoer was detained for questioning where DeBoer admitted to shooting Hayes during a road rage incident. However, DeBoer claimed he acted in self-defense, according to the affidavit.

During questioning, police said a search warrant was served at his house where they found the firearm, which DeBoer admitted to burying near his house after the shooting.

DeBoer was arrested for the second-degree felony of obstruction of justice, according to the affidavit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

beehive logo...

Alton Barnhart

Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by pickup, police say

A cyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a pickup truck Monday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

53 minutes ago

initially proposed as a day-use site, 55 acres of land in Cedar Canyon was recently approved for th...

Alysha Lundgren, St. George News

BLM plans campground in one of Cedar Canyon’s ‘most scenic locations’

Initially proposed as a day-use site, 55 acres of land in Cedar Canyon was recently approved for the construction of a new campground.

1 hour ago

Glen Arbor Street residents pass Christmas lights and decorations along the street, nicknamed "Chri...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Who gets a white Christmas? Incoming storm deliver snow in Utah

A small storm is forecast to join Santa on his route, passing through the state between late Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day.

3 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Alton Barnhart

Eight DUI arrests in four days, SLCPD says

From Friday morning through Tuesday morning, eight people have been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. 

5 hours ago

FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Alton Barnhart

Investigation underway after body found near Interstate 215

A body was found Sunday morning near 1600 W. on eastbound Interstate 215, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

6 hours ago

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12...

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park, police say

A man linked to the fatal shooting at Jordanelle State Park back in September was arrested on Monday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park, police say