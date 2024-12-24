Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park, police say

HEBER CITY — A man linked to the fatal shooting at Jordanelle State Park back in September was arrested on Monday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the booking affidavit, 62-year-old Greg DeBoer was arrested for obstruction of justice in a road rage incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Patrick Hayes.

On Sept. 25, Hayes was shot at the Ross Creek entrance of Jordanelle State Park. The affidavit stated that camera footage showed a Jeep Gladiator pulling up behind Hayes, as he exited his vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed Hayes standing near the passenger side of the Jeep before being fatally shot. The Jeep would then turn around and drive away from the scene.

Hayes’ body was later discovered by a person passing by on the morning of Sept. 26, according to the affidavit.

Wasatch County Sheriffs said search warrants from cell towers showed the Jeep registered to

DeBoer was connected to one of the towers for cell service.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Hayes and recovered a .45 caliber bullet. Police said the bullet was a Winchester Black Talon, which happened to be out of

production for 20 years.

WCS said they discovered that DeBoer owned a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun, which he loaded with the Winchester Black Talon ammunition.

On Nov. 13, police said DeBoer was detained for questioning where DeBoer admitted to shooting Hayes during a road rage incident. However, DeBoer claimed he acted in self-defense, according to the affidavit.

During questioning, police said a search warrant was served at his house where they found the firearm, which DeBoer admitted to burying near his house after the shooting.

DeBoer was arrested for the second-degree felony of obstruction of justice, according to the affidavit.