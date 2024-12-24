Investigation underway after body found near Interstate 215

TAYLORSVILLE — A body was found Sunday morning near 1600 W. on eastbound Interstate 215, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

At 5:31 a.m., UHP troopers responded to reports of a body on the roadway near 1600 W.

Upon arrival, troopers said they discovered the body of a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, lying in the roadway.

UHP also said they have since identified one or two involved parties and are working on identifying the body.

This investigation is underway, with no indications of foul play, according to UHP.

If anyone has information to help us identify this individual, you can contact the UHP dispatch center at 801-887-3800.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.