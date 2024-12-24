On the Site:
The Santa Awards: Ranking the best Father Christmases ever to grace our screens

Dec 24, 2024, 8:50 AM

BY DAN HECHING, CNN


(CNN)Ah, Christmas. The gift giving, the carol singing, the food eating.

Presiding over it all is the most perennial of holiday figures, the one and only Santa Claus, who, unsurprisingly, has been portrayed by countless actors over the years (and will soon even be tackled by Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Behold, for your festive perusal, some of the most beloved, cherished, and out-there onscreen renditions of dear old Saint Nick.

Most wholesome – Edmund Gwenn in ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

When it comes to classic Santa, no one did it better than gentlemanly and upstanding Kris Kringle in the original “Miracle on 34th Street,” which netted actor Gwenn the best supporting Oscar for his celebrated performance. (Shoutout to “Jurassic Park” star Richard Attenborough, who played the character in the charming 1994 remake.)

Most pragmatic – Santa in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Talk about problem-solving on the fly – Santa has a tall order each year in the best of circumstances, and in this old-school childhood confection, he thinks to depend on dear Rudolph’s glowing nose to help guide his sleigh through a stormy Christmas Eve night.

Most Burtonesque – Santa in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Bit of a niche category, sure, but this imaginative rendition of the big man in red – voiced by an actor named Ed Ivory, who sounds like he could be pals with Jack Skellington – reminds us that Santa is a very busy guy who has absolutely no time to get kidnapped by the ghouls of Halloweentown.

Most inspirational – Ed Asner in ‘Elf’

In the beloved Will Ferrell-starring modern classic, Asner pulls out all the stops as an enterprising Santa who inspires Buddy the Elf to fix his sleigh – which runs on Christmas spirit, of course.

Most curmudgeonly – Paul Giamatti in ‘Fred Claus’

Regarding that tall order, Santa Claus is tasked with each year… no one feels the brunt of it more than Giamatti’s version in “Fred Claus,” which sees an ailing Father Christmas dependent on his ne’er-do-well brother Fred (Vince Vaughn, naturally) to get the job done.

Nastiest – Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Bad Santa’

A perfect counterpoint to all the Christmas cheer, this R-rated raunchy comedy features Oscar-winner Thornton in top form as a down-and-out and miserable Saint Nick who nonetheless has one fleeting moment of goodwill.

Most dangerous – David Harbour in ‘Violent Night’

Speaking of R-rated Christmas movies, “Violent Night” showcases Harbour as a mean and gritty Santa who more than stands up to anyone daring to get in the way of the holiday spirit. (Special note: this category does not consider the burgeoning subgenre of Christmas horror, which has some significantly more dangerous Santas).

Most whimsical – Santa in ‘The Snowman’

One of the most nostalgic and gorgeous examples of the ‘sad Christmas’ vibe, 1982’s animated “The Snowman” – based on Raymond Briggs’s 1978 picture book – features a jovial Santa surrounded by all manner of snow people in the North Pole in one of the short film’s merry interludes.

