Eight DUI arrests in four days, SLCPD says

SALT LAKE CITY — From Friday morning through Tuesday morning, eight people have been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said seven out of the eight drivers arrested were impaired by alcohol, while one driver was determined to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to SLCPD, one of the alleged impaired drivers nearly crashed into an SLCPD SUV while driving the wrong way on State St., while another driver damaged two other cars.

SLCPD said their Motor Squad will increase their efforts for the remainder of the holiday season, as they aim to ensure road safety

Police are urging drivers to travel safely this holiday season by avoiding driving after consuming any alcohol. Police also suggest arranging for a ride from a sober driver or using a rideshare service, if you’re planning on drinking.