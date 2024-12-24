On the Site:
ENVIRONMENT

BLM plans campground in one of Cedar Canyon’s ‘most scenic locations’

Dec 24, 2024, 12:52 PM

BY ALYSHA LUNDGREN, ST. GEORGE NEWS


CEDAR CITY — Initially proposed as a day-use site, 55 acres of land in Cedar Canyon was recently approved for the construction of a new campground.

The Bureau of Land Management wrote in a press release that the project “aims to enhance recreational opportunities while preserving Iron County, Utah’s natural beauty and resources.”

The bureau previously completed a draft environmental assessment for the proposed day-use site, with a public comment period ending in late February. In all, 13 people commented on the document, with many suggesting a campground rather than a day-use site, the final assessment states.

In response, the Cedar City Field Office canceled the original assessment and completed a new document for the Coal Creek Campground. The BLM states that the campground will still meet the purpose and needs of the day-use project while providing additional recreation opportunities for the public.

Read the full article at St. George News.

