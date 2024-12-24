Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by pickup, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A cyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a pickup truck Monday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Lt. Cameron Roden of UHP said the accident occurred at 3300 S. on the off-ramp exit of Interstate 15.

Roden said the cyclist was crossing the street at the 3300 S. intersection when a pickup truck turning right went through the light and hit the cyclist.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition, while the offramp was closed for investigation, according to UHP.

