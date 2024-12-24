BYU Football Reportedly Lands Michigan OT Andrew Gentry

PROVO, Utah – The third time is the charm for BYU football in their pursuit of Andrew Gentry.

BYU picked up a transfer portal commitment from the 6-foot-7, 327-pound offensive tackle, according to reports from 247Sports and On3.

Ex-Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Gentry is expected to transfer to BYU, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports. The 6-7, 330-pound Gentry, a former top-90 overall recruit, made two starts for Michigan this season.https://t.co/10Sz3YxlzO pic.twitter.com/gqru6UfQb9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 24, 2024

Gentry spent the past three years in Ann Arbor after he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina and then later in Orem, Utah, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports: BYU lands Michigan OT Andrew Gentry

Coming out of Littleton, Colorado, Gentry was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020, and he signed with Virginia to play for Bronco Mendenhall. After Mendenhall abruptly resigned following the 2021 season, Gentry opened up his recruitment and went to Michigan for three years.

Gentry will have two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He’s rated as the 309th prospect overall nationally in the 2025 Transfer Portal cycle.

After Michigan’s National Championship team sent six offensive linemen to the NFL this past spring, Gentry was in a position battle for the right tackle spot. Initially, he didn’t win the job, but he eventually became Michigan’s starting right tackle.

Gentry earned his first career start for the Wolverines against Illinois on October 19. The following week, he started against Michigan State in a rivalry matchup, but during the game, he suffered a leg injury that kept him out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

During his three years at Michigan, Gentry played on the offensive line in 16 games and was involved in the field goal/PAT unit in 24 games.

Gentry played several positions along the offensive line at Michigan. He began his career as a right guard and then switched to tackle, where he played left and right tackle.

Gentry has strong family ties to BYU.

His brother, J.T. Gentry, was a former offensive lineman for the Cougars and was part of Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016. His grandfather, Lowell Madsen, played at BYU in the 1950s, and his father, Todd Gentry, was a basketball player at BYU in the late 1980s.

Gentry is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While in Ann Arbor, he was called to serve as the first counselor of a Latter-day Saint young single adult ward, according to a story in The Church News from 2023.

