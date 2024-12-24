On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

SLC police announce results of ‘proactive operation’ involving Kia, Hyundai thefts

Dec 24, 2024, 4:14 PM

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Simone Seikaly's Profile Picture

BY SIMONE SEIKALY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A “proactive operation” last weekend by Salt Lake City Police to address Kia and Hyundai thefts in Rose Park netted one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, police said.

On Dec. 21, detectives from multiple Salt Lake City Police agencies targeted the Rose Park neighborhood. According to a news release, Utah’s Department of Public Safety “provided aerial support” to assist detectives on the ground.

“During Saturday’s operation,” police said, “officers arrested 31-year-old Steve Trujillo … for failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.”

However, police said Trujillo is not suspected of stealing Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

Thefts of Kias, Hyundais on the rise

The special operation that targeted Kia and Hyundai thefts was prompted by a spike in this particular crime in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, police received 13 reports of crimes involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In some instances, thieves stole cars that were running but not attended by a driver.

Another possible reason for the spike, reported KSL TV, is a social media challenge that involves these vehicle brands. Some models are reportedly missing auto theft prevention technology that makes theft easier.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Simone Seikaly

SLC police announce results of ‘proactive operation’ involving Kia, Hyundai thefts

A “proactive operation” last weekend by Salt Lake City Police to address Kia and Hyundai thefts in Rose Park netted one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, police said.

4 seconds ago

(KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Man accused of stealing credit cards at Orem Temple

A man is accused of stealing several credit cards from the Orem Temple, then racking up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges.

37 minutes ago

beehive logo...

Alton Barnhart

Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by pickup, police say

A cyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a pickup truck Monday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

3 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Alton Barnhart

Eight DUI arrests in four days, SLCPD says

From Friday morning through Tuesday morning, eight people have been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. 

7 hours ago

A suspect, identified by police as Sebastian Zapeta, is facing murder and arson charges in New York...

Associated Press

Man faces charges in the death of a woman lit on fire in NYC subway

New York City police have arrested a man on murder and arson charges in the death of a woman who was set on fire inside a subway train early Sunday morning.

8 hours ago

FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Alton Barnhart

Investigation underway after body found near Interstate 215

A body was found Sunday morning near 1600 W. on eastbound Interstate 215, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

SLC police announce results of ‘proactive operation’ involving Kia, Hyundai thefts