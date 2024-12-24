SLC police announce results of ‘proactive operation’ involving Kia, Hyundai thefts

SALT LAKE CITY — A “proactive operation” last weekend by Salt Lake City Police to address Kia and Hyundai thefts in Rose Park netted one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, police said.

On Dec. 21, detectives from multiple Salt Lake City Police agencies targeted the Rose Park neighborhood. According to a news release, Utah’s Department of Public Safety “provided aerial support” to assist detectives on the ground.

“During Saturday’s operation,” police said, “officers arrested 31-year-old Steve Trujillo … for failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.”

However, police said Trujillo is not suspected of stealing Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

Thefts of Kias, Hyundais on the rise

The special operation that targeted Kia and Hyundai thefts was prompted by a spike in this particular crime in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, police received 13 reports of crimes involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In some instances, thieves stole cars that were running but not attended by a driver.

Another possible reason for the spike, reported KSL TV, is a social media challenge that involves these vehicle brands. Some models are reportedly missing auto theft prevention technology that makes theft easier.