On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Highland couple offers to match donations to Utah Red Cross

Dec 24, 2024, 7:48 PM

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

(FILE) An American Red Cross van in Utah. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

HIGHLAND — An anonymous couple from Highland told the American Red Cross of Utah that they would match donations to the organization this holiday season all the way up to $25,000.

“Every dollar donated by Dec. 31 will be matched — up to a total of $25,000 — helping to maximize support for those in need,” the American Red Cross said in a press release on Tuesday. “To take advantage of this special opportunity, donate through the designated link: https://rdcrss.org/4iPm5hq.”

The Red Cross of Utah helps local communities in a variety of ways, including by providing disaster relief, collecting blood donations, giving emergency services to military families and training people to give life-saving care. The Red Cross said that donations would help them fund all of those critical programs.

“We are deeply grateful for this remarkable act of kindness,” said Benjamin Donner, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Utah Chapter. “By offering to match donations, this generous couple is not only doubling the impact of every gift but also inspiring our community to come together and make a difference. Their support strengthens our ability to provide critical aid during emergencies, bringing hope and help when it’s needed most.”

The most common disasters that the organization responds to are house fires, where they frequently provide support to families that might have lost their homes and possessions. The Red Cross of Utah said they’ve assisted at almost 150 house fires this year, and helped more than 500 people affected by them.

This matching opportunity multiplies the impact of every contribution, helping to provide critical support for those in need,” the press release said.

The Red Cross of Utah said the Highland couple matching the donations wanted to remain anonymous. In order to be sure new donations are matched, make sure to donate on the Red Cross of Utah’s official website by December 31.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Jacob Freeman

Highland couple offers to match donations to Utah Red Cross

An anonymous couple from Highland told the American Red Cross of Utah that they would match donations to the organization this holiday season all the way up to $25,000.

5 seconds ago

Dixie Allred admires photo calendar of her great-granddaughter that she received on Christmas Eve. ...

Matt Gephardt

USPS workers in Utah rush to get presents delivered in time for Christmas

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve are, by far, the busiest for US postal workers.

3 hours ago

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Simone Seikaly

SLC police announce results of ‘proactive operation’ involving Kia, Hyundai thefts

A “proactive operation” last weekend by Salt Lake City Police to address Kia and Hyundai thefts in Rose Park netted one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, police said.

4 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Man accused of stealing credit cards at Orem Temple

A man is accused of stealing several credit cards from the Orem Temple, then racking up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges.

4 hours ago

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

FBI offers reward in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on Colorado tribal reservation

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for help finding a man suspected of fatally shooting a 7-year-old boy on a tribal reservation in Colorado earlier this month.

5 hours ago

beehive logo...

Alton Barnhart

Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by pickup, police say

A cyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a pickup truck Monday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Highland couple offers to match donations to Utah Red Cross