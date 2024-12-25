Highland couple offers to match donations to Utah Red Cross

HIGHLAND — An anonymous couple from Highland told the American Red Cross of Utah that they would match donations to the organization this holiday season all the way up to $25,000.

“Every dollar donated by Dec. 31 will be matched — up to a total of $25,000 — helping to maximize support for those in need,” the American Red Cross said in a press release on Tuesday. “To take advantage of this special opportunity, donate through the designated link: https://rdcrss.org/4iPm5hq.”

The Red Cross of Utah helps local communities in a variety of ways, including by providing disaster relief, collecting blood donations, giving emergency services to military families and training people to give life-saving care. The Red Cross said that donations would help them fund all of those critical programs.

“We are deeply grateful for this remarkable act of kindness,” said Benjamin Donner, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Utah Chapter. “By offering to match donations, this generous couple is not only doubling the impact of every gift but also inspiring our community to come together and make a difference. Their support strengthens our ability to provide critical aid during emergencies, bringing hope and help when it’s needed most.”

The most common disasters that the organization responds to are house fires, where they frequently provide support to families that might have lost their homes and possessions. The Red Cross of Utah said they’ve assisted at almost 150 house fires this year, and helped more than 500 people affected by them.

“This matching opportunity multiplies the impact of every contribution, helping to provide critical support for those in need,” the press release said.

The Red Cross of Utah said the Highland couple matching the donations wanted to remain anonymous. In order to be sure new donations are matched, make sure to donate on the Red Cross of Utah’s official website by December 31.