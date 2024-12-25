‘It’s almost poetic’: Son speaks exclusively to KSL after arrest in father’s road rage killing

SALT LAKE CITY — In an exclusive interview with KSL, Christian Hayes shared his bittersweet emotions after police arrested the man accused of killing his father, Patrick Hayes, during a road rage incident at Jordanelle State Park.

“The hardest thing is he’s not coming back,” Hayes said of 62-year-old Greg DeBoer, who was arrested on Monday. “Like, no matter what happens, my dad’s gone — that’s kind of the fact of everything, and that’s terrible. But at least, you know, this guy’s hopefully going to pay for what he did.”

The timing of the arrest — just a day before Christmas Eve — was especially poignant for Hayes. “Christmas Eve was our day,” he explained. “In a weird way though, it’s almost poetic. This guy was caught yesterday, you know, and so he’s not at home for Christmas Eve.”

The loss has been devastating for Hayes, who reflected on the impact his father had on so many lives. Patrick Hayes, 61, was a former NCAA All-American swimmer and water polo player who continued to mentor athletes throughout his life.

“He was larger than life,” Hayes said. “He was always joking, always laughing, always smiling.”

Christian Hayes himself played water polo, a sport his father passionately supported. “I don’t think he ever missed a game, you know,” Hayes shared. “He was just always present.”

According to investigators, surveillance footage from September 25 showed DeBoer’s Jeep Gladiator following Patrick Hayes’ vehicle to the Ross Creek entrance of Jordanelle State Park. Footage later captured Patrick Hayes standing near DeBoer’s vehicle when the shooting occurred. DeBoer admitted to the shooting but claimed self-defense — a claim Christian Hayes struggles to accept.

“I can understand self-defense in the sense of protecting yourself, but that kind of goes out the window, in my opinion, when you follow somebody,” Hayes said.

DeBoer was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, after investigators determined he buried the firearm and ammunition used in the shooting near his home.

Patrick Hayes is survived by his son Christian, his fiancée Sue Ann Kern, her daughters Sam and Jess, and a loving extended family.

Christian Hayes told KSL he draws strength from his father’s legacy and the outpouring of love from friends and family.

“He impacted so many people… He’s left a really big kind of hole in our hearts,” he said.