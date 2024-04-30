5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

This article about internet safety for kids is sponsored by PC Laptops. Visit PC Laptops today for free virus and malware scan because PC Laptops really loves you.

What parents and other adults should know about internet safety for kids

Children are incredibly susceptible to things they hear and see as they develop. The internet is an amazing tool for information, but it comes with a potential risk for harm. The importance of internet safety for kids grows greater every day.

In this article, we share internet safety tips for kids and explore how to protect your child from harm. By adhering to these suggestions, parents and other adult figures in a child’s life can keep children safe without seeming overbearing or too strict.

Know the risks and potential remedies for them

Before you approach your child about how they use the internet, you should understand the risks. These include:

Cyberbullying. Children are more prone to engage in bullying online since it is easier not to have to face their target. On the other side of that, more children are susceptible to being bullied.

Exposure to inappropriate content. Without content filters or blockers, children may stumble upon mature content they are not ready to see. Exposure to this content without adult supervision or intervention may harm your child’s psyche and development.

Privacy concerns. Your child may unknowingly expose personal information without understanding the risk of sharing private data.

Predatory behavior. While the risk of running into online predators is relatively low, it still is a danger when kids are unsupervised on the internet.

Exposure to misinformation. The internet is full of false claims and exaggerated stories, with an algorithm prone to bias.

How do you address all of these? Here are some potential remedies or preventive ways to lower the risks.

Cyberbullying. Talk to your child about being respectful and kind to people they engage with online. Encourage them not to take it to heart when people are rude.

Exposure to inappropriate content. Use safety filters or content blockers.

Privacy concerns. Talk to your child about how to keep information private and why it’s essential. Encourage them not to fill out forms without a parent or adult.

Predatory behavior. Talk to your child about how to spot a predator and encourage them to report suspicious behavior.

Exposure to misinformation. Talk to your child about checking claims and verifying sources. Discuss the risks of sharing false information so they do not accidentally spread fake news.

Communicate openly with your child

Engage with your child often to figure out what they’re discovering online, and encourage them to interact safely with other people. Keeping an open line of communication with your kids will make them more comfortable approaching you about their concerns. They will also be more likely to share the positive aspects of their digital life.

Regular discussion around online activities keeps you approachable and gives your child a safety net to lean on if they need it. Try not to grow angry or blame your child if they make a mistake, or you might risk them being afraid of turning to you when they need support.

Lead by example

Children learn by observing others’ behavior, especially their parents and other adult figures in their lives. Practice responsible online habits, and your example will reflect in your child’s behavior. By keeping tabs on your own online behavior and setting good habits, your kids will learn so they can make more informed decisions as they grow up.

Establish ground rules

Kids need space to explore and make their own decisions, but it’s also crucial for a parent or parent-like figure to create a structure for your child to feel secure. As you create and enforce rules, understand your child’s need for acceptance and support.

When you set clear expectations for online behavior, you establish guidelines for how they engage online. You can create rules around how much time they spend on the computer, what websites they can visit, and how to behave online. Discuss consequences for not following rules so they are motivated to engage responsibly.

Depending on your child’s age and behavior, you might also wish to utilize parental controls and monitoring tools. On your own time, keep your software and privacy settings up to date and look into child-friendly search engines and websites they can play around with.

Check out these resources for more about internet safety for kids

Want to learn more about internet safety for kids? Check out this resource from PC Laptops, a local resource that can help keep your kids safe while they use their computers or teach you about other high-quality computer products and services.

You may also want to bookmark this resource about protecting kids online, check out the Google online safety features, or watch this short video for more ideas. You and your child can have a comfortable online life by staying educated and vigilant about digital safety.

Related articles:

This is a sponsored article brought to you by KSL TV in conjunction with the advertiser. The advertiser paid a fee to promote this article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of KSL TV, its parent company, or its staff.