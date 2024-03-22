Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

This article about printer security is presented by Les Olson IT, Your Office Technology Partner.

Is your company an easy cyber target?

As companies grow their digital footprint, they have more to consider regarding digital security. Whether protecting your computers from firewall attacks or looking into a cyber insurance program, many factors contribute to a healthy digital work environment. Today, we will discuss an often-overlooked component: elements of printer security.

Printers are full-fledged endpoints on your network and, therefore, have security vulnerabilities like any other digital asset. It’s time for companies to assess and fortify their print security strategy against evolving threats.

Modern multifunction printers (MFPs) are, in fact, full-fledged endpoints on your organization’s network, with all the usual categories for endpoint-related security vulnerabilities such as the network, platform, operating system, or application. All these vulnerabilities should be monitored and managed proficiently by your IT provider.

Illustrating the threat

To prove how unsecured printers and copiers can be, cybersecurity experts at Cybernews hijacked nearly 28,000 unsecured printers worldwide, forcing them to print out a guide on printer security just because they could. Cybernews estimates that 447,000 of approximately 800,000 internet-connected printers worldwide are a security risk.

Printer security study

A 2023 study by Quocirca found that 61% of the companies surveyed had a print-related breach in the past year. It identified the irritation companies feel about the cybersecurity risks of their networked printers. As print infrastructure security declines, cyber thieves are using that vulnerability for attacks, especially targeting the endpoints of hybrid workers.

Given that most organizations have already prioritized endpoint security, this research helps make the case for expanding their thinking about “endpoints” to include printers and print services.

How to protect your company

Is your company network vulnerable to cyberattacks? How do your company’s network printer security vulnerabilities fare against cyber threats during 2024? How do you compare cybersecurity and printer security to the 44% of best-in-class organizations?

An online assessment from Aberdeen is available to gain high-level insights into how your organization’s cybersecurity strategies compare to those of others. It also provides more focused insights on the topic of printer security.

After you finish the assessment, you’ll receive a tailored report on your organization and how it compares to others in Aberdeen’s research. The assessment offers valuable insights into where your vulnerabilities are so you can strengthen your defense against potential cyber threats in 2024.

Don’t allow network printers to serve as gateways for cyberattacks. Take the assessment here and see how your company fares regarding printer security measures. After you take the assessment, check out the top printers for cybersecurity and the best practices for printer security.

