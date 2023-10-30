This article about extending your laptop’s battery life is sponsored by PC Laptops. Visit PC Laptops today for free virus and malware scan because PC Laptops really loves you.

Your laptop battery gives you the power to do the necessary tasks on your computer, and giving it an extended life lets you do more on the go. Like most things, though, batteries do not last forever. Once it’s dead, you will need to replace it or the whole laptop, which can be costly and a pain.

On average, a laptop battery lasts about 1,000 charge cycles or between 2-4 years of typical use. The actual lifespan of a laptop battery depends on several factors, including usage patterns, battery quality, laptop temperature, and battery technology.

We’ve compiled a few tips to maximize your laptop’s battery shelf life. Implementing some of these tips gives you more of a return on your investment and assures your laptop’s performance is up to speed.

Do not let your battery fully drain

Until the early 1990s, manufacturers made laptop batteries from nickel-cadmium or nickel-metal-hydride (NiMH). Manufacturers no longer use them due to cadmium’s toxicity and nickel batteries’ short lifespan. When these were more popular, people were told to let the battery drain fully before recharging because of the memory effect. That is no longer the case.

Most new laptop batteries are made out of lithium-ion or lithium polymer since they have a high energy density. These are designed to last a few years, depending on use.

Lithium batteries last a lot longer and are not subject to the memory effect. The old adage about draining your battery fully before recharging is no longer true and can cause damage to your battery. It’s best to leave your battery between 20-80% between recharges.

Maximize your power settings

Your power settings can conserve battery life when you do not have your laptop plugged in. Adjust the display brightness to a dim setting, and change how long it takes to go to sleep or shut the screen off.

Some computers even have a battery-saving mode. Choose the best power plan based on your usage and limit how long your laptop and screen stay active.

Manage your background applications

You may not realize how many applications run in the background of your computer when it’s on. Identify and close any resource-intensive background apps by going into your task manager. You can also change the startup programs there so that turning your laptop on does not require too much power.

It also bears mentioning to close any apps or programs you are not actively using. Once you have completed a task in a program, close it out and go on to the next.

Check your connectivity and networks

You can turn your Wi-Fi off to save data and minimize data syncing or cloud services if you work offline. Turn your Bluetooth off if you are not connected to any devices or unused network adapters.

In addition, unplug anything you don’t need to use, including external hard drives or second monitors.

Optimize your browser and software efficiency

Certain web browsers like Microsoft Edge and Opera are designed to operate with less energy, making them better to use for tasks without quickly draining your battery. You can also use browser extensions like “uBlock Origin” to block ads and unnecessary website elements so that they load faster and consume less power.

In addition, regular software updates often include improvements that optimize energy efficiency so that your laptop runs smoothly and conserves more battery life.

Perform general battery maintenance and care

One general laptop battery maintenance tip is to keep your laptop in a cool, dry place. Avoid high heat areas and humidity as much as possible to ensure your battery lasts. It’s also better to use your laptop on a hard, flat surface instead of a soft surface like blankets or laps, which block the airflow and could cause your battery to overheat.

Instead of letting your battery shut down at 0%, allowing your computer to recharge when the battery reaches around 20-30% is a better way to promote a long-lasting battery.

Calibrating your battery can give you a better gauge if your meter drops suddenly or shuts down after showing it has more than 10% left. This process ensures that your battery meter reads appropriately, accurately representing how much battery life is left. Calibrate the battery by looking up your laptop’s specifications and following the instruction manual. Each model and software version varies.

Readjust your display and visual settings

Lower your screen resolution when feasible, and use dark mode to save more on your battery power (for Oled displays). You can also adjust the brightness of your screen and screensaver or turn off a screensaver entirely to save even more juice.

Purchase power-saving tools and software

If you work in a heated area, you can use a cooling pad to prevent your laptop from overheating. These can be found online or in electronic stores.

You can also download software that is designed to save power. There are programs that help you keep track of your battery health and automatically adjust settings to improve performance. Some examples are Avast Battery Saver or AVG Battery Saver for Windows.

Update your hardware

Some hardware upgrades can help you save battery power and improve the amount of time your laptop lasts on a single charge. Those include switching to a solid-state drive (SSD) over a traditional hard drive. SSD cards are faster and use less energy.

Another option is to use more RAM, which runs programs smoother and faster, using less energy. If you’ve tried these things and your battery still isn’t giving you the power you’d like, you can replace your battery, and use these tips to ensure a longer lasting battery on the new one.

In conclusion

Incorporating even just a couple of these tools will help extend your laptop’s battery life and give you more hours to use your laptop without needing a charge. Any effort you make will help you get the most out of your computer’s power and let you use your laptop longer for whatever you need.

