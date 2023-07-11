How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This article about upgrading your lighting is sponsored by Lighting Design.

Good lighting can significantly transform the ambiance and functionality of your home. Upgrades to your lighting can change the overall atmosphere of your living areas and bedrooms. This guide will explore indicators that suggest it’s time for an upgrade and provide helpful tips for making informed decisions when you’re ready to purchase.

Your lights are dim and flickering

It seems obvious, but if your lights are dimming or flickering, it’s time to replace them. Check your electrical wiring and switches to ensure everything is connected and working correctly.

A room needs more or less light

If you struggle to see or constantly adjust the lights, it might be time to rearrange your lighting. Adding a ceiling light or wall sconce can be a great way to set a new tone for the room and give you the light you need to see.

On the other hand, your overhead light might be too bright. In a TV room, you might want dim lighting so you can still see without adding a glare on the screen. Try swapping out your lightbulbs for lower watts, or bring in some floor lamps, rope lights, or other accent lights to set the mood. Also, consider getting a dimmer to adjust the lighting to suit your needs.

Your fixtures are outdated or ineffective

After your light fixture passes its warranty, it can be harder to find replacement parts. Manufacturers will also discontinue certain lighting products over time as newer, more efficient lighting becomes easy to produce. Damaged fixtures are a risk to your home with exposed wires or broken glass pieces.

The lighting controls are incompatible with your lights

Dimmers can cause flickering or flashing if installed incorrectly, and troubleshooting might be out of your expertise. Contacting a lighting company or electrician can help you resolve the matter if you cannot achieve a resolution. One of the options might be to replace the lighting entirely.

You may also find incompatibilities as you connect smart devices to your phone. Smart lighting can be as simple as screwing in a new lightbulb, but some systems require more contemporary lighting fixtures to function properly.

You want to save more energy

If you want to save more energy, switching to LED lights and adding ceiling fan fixtures goes a long way. You can also use task lighting such as undercabinet or desk lamps. See our article for more tips on saving energy with lighting.

You want lights with a longer lifespan

Sometimes, spending more money upfront will save you in the long run. If you purchase cheap lights that you have to replace every few years, you will wind up spending more money over time. Talk to a sales specialist to find a light that will last for 10+ years and meet that sweet spot in your budget.

You want to match upgraded furniture or design in the home

Finally, you might need an aesthetic upgrade in your home. Updating your lighting can give your home a fresh look and add style to your space. Lighting dictates the overall mood of a room, so make sure the structure matches the look and feel of your furnishings and décor to create a room that’s pleasing to the eye.

This is a sponsored article brought to you by KSL TV in conjunction with the advertiser. The advertiser paid a fee to promote this article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of KSL TV, its parent company, or its staff.