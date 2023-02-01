History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

This article about the history of Lighting Design is sponsored by the company.



The history of Lighting Design starts over 25 years ago, when they first built their main showroom in Draper, Utah. They provide lighting design and consulting services to customers all over the region. Since their opening in 1997, Lighting Design has expanded to open showrooms in Layton and Chandler, Arizona as they’ve grown.

Lighting Design is a family-owned and operated business. Throughout the years the team has experienced both highs and lows as it’s weathered different storms. With resilience they powered through them and stayed a reliable business in the region, providing superior lighting services to customers.

Its Early Origins

Lighting Design first started as an extension of Eyre Electric, with husband and wife Jean and Lee Eyre. While they were building their home, Jean was frustrated by the lack of lighting options available, so she decided to create her own showroom. She expanded their retail space to showcase lighting fixtures and paired it with furniture and interior decor so customers could see what the lighting would actually look like in their homes.

At the time, this type of lighting showroom didn’t exist. Jean paved the way for other lighting companies to do the same, which now feels like the standard. In addition to transforming the lighting business, Jean was also a trailblazer as one of the first women to own a lighting business and one of the first people in the lighting industry in Utah.

New Ownership

In 2017, Jean and Lee retired, and their son Trent Eyre took over. Since then, the team has taken the foundation of the history of Lighting Design and embraced modernity, focusing their tactics on e-commerce and digital marketing. This was all done in a way to still keep the family feeling that long-term customers have grown to rely on.

This also marked a new era for a rebrand. With a fresh coat of paint, an updated logo, and a redesign of their showroom, they breathed new life into the existing company. They decided to strip down their selection and focus on highlighting the best products in the market. This was so customers could walk around in a more open, spacious showroom, allowing them to understand a few key design elements rather than trying to fit as many different styles as possible in one space.

Challenges and Tribulations

In 2008 the team expanded to Chandler, right before the recession. Despite the economic downturn, the showroom has remained open to this day thanks to the support of the community.

2020 introduced some new challenges. In January, they had a ransomware attack that shut them down for weeks. They rebooted and bought all new servers, but orders and accounts payable had to be totally reorganized through the loss.

Then, while businesses already struggled during the lockdown in the early days of the pandemic, their showroom lit on fire in the spring of 2020, really testing the limits of their resiliency. Fortunately, firefighters responded quickly to contain it, but almost all of their inventory was either burnt or water damaged.

Instead of giving up, the Eyre family and employees came together to take everything out to sort in outdoor tents, and they worked to rebuild the showroom with a fresh coat of paint and a new ceiling. Instead of giving up or being discouraged, they only felt determined to work harder together. The team notes that even the customers understood as lights went on backorder, and vendors prioritized them even throughout supply chain holdbacks and increased costs.

Giving Back to the Community

Because of their community support during their time of need, they decided to celebrate their 25th anniversary by finding 25 acts of service to perform throughout the year. Their acts of service ranged from hosting a coat drive, delivering kits to the homeless, providing lunch for customers and firefighters, and more. They also participate in the Festival of Trees that benefits the Primary Children’s Hospital during Christmas.

Providing the Best Lights in the Market

The team visits Dallas every year to stay up to speed on the latest trends and updates in the lighting industry, but customize that based on what they see happening in Utah. They are trained in interior design and certified by the American Lighting Association, so are a trusted resource in design and decor.

Lights reflect a person’s view and style, playing an important role in the home. The team has a passion for lighting and making people’s homes more polished, and talk about the joys of being part of such a personal space and making it better. Lighting allows you to express yourself and see things in a new light.

Are you looking for the latest in lighting technology and style? Be sure to visit their showroom at one of their three locations and talk to the team to learn more.

Related articles:

This is a sponsored article brought to you by KSL TV in conjunction with the advertiser. The advertiser paid a fee to promote this article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of KSL TV, its parent company, or its staff.