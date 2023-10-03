How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

This article about cybersecurity threats is presented by Les Olson IT, Your Office Technology Partner.

The threat landscape of the Internet is rapidly changing, thanks in part to advances in artificial intelligence and savviness of scammers. Over time, AI scams have become more sophisticated, convincing people that loved ones are in distress or their packages are missing.

The best tool we have in our defense right now is awareness. Keep reading for tips on how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond.

Stay calm

The first thing to do when faced with a suspicious cyber threat is to remain calm. When stressed, we can make decisions rapidly without forethought, leading us to cut corners or ignore red flags. Taking a few deep breaths and letting someone else know what’s going on can go a long way in ensuring we are making sound decisions.

Understand the common scams

There are many ways that people are using AI for fraudulent ends. Some of the most common include combining real data with fake data to create a false identity, deploying phishing scams at larger scales, voice cloning of coworkers or loved ones to convince people to redirect bank funds, and creating fake videos to scam someone. People also use AI for fraudulent betting, competing with people for gambling funds.

Stay aware of these common scams to prepare yourself for confronting them. Use code words with people to authenticate if you are talking to them or a bot, and avoid answering phone calls or emails from numbers and addresses you don’t recognize.

Be careful about what you post online

Sharing photos and videos with your friends and family on social media is exciting, but be careful about sharing too much information that AI can scrape. You should especially avoid sharing sensitive information regarding your company to ensure your workplace’s security.

Set up multi-factor authentication

Many people don’t realize that multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an essential tool that keeps accounts secure. Of the people who do use it, they keep it as they learn how much more protection it affords them.

MFA is a powerful defense to secure your bank accounts and personal information so hackers cannot find it. Read our article about how multi-factor authentication setup keeps companies and individuals safe.

Use a password manager

As we expand our digital footprints online, we went from having just a few passwords to remember to now having hundreds. Best practices are to use a unique password for each account, but it’s unlikely you can remember 100+ passwords without a password manager.

These tools can help you generate secure passwords and save you many headaches when trying to remember them. These tools, when used correctly, can help you stay safe online.

Get a security assessment

Finally, you can protect your company by opting for a security assessment from a local IT provider. These locate your vulnerabilities and risks and give you action steps to lower your risk of fraud.

Attend the Cybersecurity Summit on October 12th, hosted by Les Wilson, and you will qualify for a free security assessment.

