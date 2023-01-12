Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Jan 12, 2023, 3:40 PM
Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting store shelves this week. (Starry via CNN)...
Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting store shelves this week. (Starry via CNN)
(Starry via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.

Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is rolling out to grocery and convenience stores this week. It’s replacing Sierra Mist, a 24-year-old brand that has failed to gain traction against market leader Sprite, which is owned by main rival Coca-Cola.

Pepsi’s internal research showed that “demand for lemon lime flavored soda has never been greater,” the company said in a statement. That prompted Pepsi to develop a new lemon-lime soda that gives “people a choice in an area that’s been dominated by one brand for years.”

Starry is caffeine-free and is rolling out with two options: regular and sugar free. A Pepsi spokesperson told CNN that Starry has a “higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic” compared to Sierra Mist.

Sierra Mist launched in 1999 to much fanfare, however it never made much of a dent in Sprite’s dominance. Neil Saunders, managing director of retail for GlobalData told CNN that it’s a “confused brand” that looks like an “imitation of Sprite.”

“At a time when growth in traditional soda is sluggish and when the shelves are being flooded with new and innovative beverages being a tired second-tier player doesn’t really cut it,” Saunders said. He pointed out that brief rebrand to Mist Twist between 2016 to 2018 was “pointless” because it confused consumers.

Sales data from Beverage Digest given to CNN shows that Sierra Mist’s share of the soda market barely exceeding a tenth of 1% and has been on the decline for at least the past five years. Sprite, meanwhile, has grown its share of the soda market over the same time period to nearly 8%.

Starting from a clean slate, Pepsi is positioning Starry toward younger drinkers (i.e. its Gen-Z-appealing slogan that infuses internet slang: “Starry Hits Different”) that shifting away from consuming sugary drinks and and are becoming to loyal to smaller brands, like Olipop, that have their “finger more firmly on the pulse,” Saunders said.

“The [beverage] giants are aware of this and are trying to fight back as a way of growing market share and tapping into a market they don’t serve as well as they should,” he said. “The design of Starry is much more aligned with the Gen-Z aesthetic, which is bright, fun, whimsical, Instagramable, than many of Pepsi’s other offerings.”

Pepsi is planning to promote Starry with TV and digital ads, as well as having a presence on social media like TikTok.

Despite the daunting task ahead for Pepsi to take on a rival that is more than 60 years old, it could be an opportunity for Starry, according to Billy Roberts, a senior food and drink analyst for Mintel.

“Starry enters a market segment dominated by the Coca-Cola brand and, at the same time, is a new brand in an already-crowded carbonated soft drink category,” he said. “However, this could be to its advantage, bringing something new into a category where younger consumers have shown a penchant for breaking away from the tried-and-true to experiment with new flavors and formulations.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

The odometer, with 32 km, is seen on an imported car from Japan on June 12, 2014. (Andrew Caballer...
Matt Gephardt

Odometer fraud on the rise in the hot car market

Odometer fraud is becoming more prevalent in the used car market, fooling car buyers. With computer displays, changing an odometer is as easy as hacking a computer.
3 days ago
Jared Briggs shovels snow...
Brooke Williams

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

A new app connects homeowners with local professional snow removers to schedule on-demand snow removal when needed.
3 days ago
A carton of eggs. (File)...
Ladd Egan

When will egg prices start to drop?

Utah officials are keeping an eye on the price of eggs and the reason they are so high.
4 days ago
Outdoor retailers showing off their products at the on mountain demo day. (KSL-TV)...
Jed Boal

On-mountain demo day returns to Utah mountains

The return of the Outdoor Retailer Show to Utah also means a return of the on-mountain demo day.
4 days ago
Inside the Salt Place Convention Center as the Outdoor Retailer begins to set up, (KSL-TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Outdoor Retailer makes its big return to Utah this week

Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State years after controversy over public lands pushed it to Colorado.
5 days ago
A "School bus drivers needed" sign is posted in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The lat...
Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

December jobs report shows a needed slowing, says Utah economist

The December jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that unemployment in the U.S. dropped to 3.5%. Furthermore, it shows businesses added 223,000 jobs in December.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival