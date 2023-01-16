Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says ‘heart is with’ team

Jan 16, 2023, 2:34 PM
Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a game against...
Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff.

“Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” Hamlin posted, along with a video of himself greeting fans during the Bills’ last game against Miami, which was on Dec. 17.

A person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule had told The Associated Press on Sunday that Hamlin planned to attend the game in person. He later said those “plans may have changed.”

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private since being released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ stadium on Saturday but has not been seen in public since being rushed off the field in Cincinnati in an ambulance on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, much of the time in critical condition.

His occasional tweets during the game Sunday included a first-half shoutout to his replacement, Dean Marlowe, after he intercepted a pass from Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Charged up fans were eager to blunt the memory of Hamlin’s collapse, when the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh exurb of McKees Rocks stood up after making a tackle against the Bengals, then fell backwards, landing motionless on the turf at Paycor Stadium.

___

AP NFL

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Local California police at the scene of the fatal shooting. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)...
Associated Press

Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home

Sheriff's officials say six people including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California.
15 hours ago
FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...
Michael Houck

Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho

Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning. 
15 hours ago
A mudslide covers the roadway just south of Mill Creek on California Highway 1. (Caltrans District ...
Julie Watson and Doug Glass

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

The record rainfall in California has soaked its steep hillsides, causing hundreds of landslides and heightening the threat to communities.
15 hours ago
President Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 15, 2023. (The White...
Aamer Madhani

Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy

President Joe Biden has made a historical pilgrimage to what he calls “America’s freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
15 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks dur...
Hope Yen and Aamer Madhani

House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case

Newly empowered House Republicans are demanding the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office.
2 days ago
9-year-old Molly Sampson discovered a massive 5-inch megalodon tooth on Christmas at Maryland's Cal...
Zoe Sottile

Maryland girl discovers ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ megalodon tooth

A 9-year-old aspiring paleontologist found the find of a lifetime on Christmas morning: a massive 5-inch tooth from a prehistoric megalodon.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says ‘heart is with’ team