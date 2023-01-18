Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CNN

Getty Images suing the makers of popular AI art tool for allegedly stealing photos

Jan 18, 2023, 3:42 PM
Vancouver, CANADA - Dec 18 2022 : Closeup logo of Stable Diffusion seen in its website on an iPhone...
Vancouver, CANADA - Dec 18 2022 : Closeup logo of Stable Diffusion seen in its website on an iPhone screen. Stable Diffusion is a deep learning, text-to-image AI image synthesis model released in 2022
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Getty Images announced a lawsuit against Stability AI, the company behind popular AI art tool Stable Diffusion, alleging the tech company committed copyright infringement.

The stock image giant accused Stability AI of copying and processing millions of its images without obtaining the proper licensing, according to a press release issued Tuesday. London-based Stability AI announced it had raised $101 million in funding for open-source AI tech in October and released version 2.1 of its Stable Diffusion tool in December.

“Getty Images believes artificial intelligence has the potential to stimulate creative endeavors. Accordingly, Getty Images provided licenses to leading technology innovators for purposes related to training artificial intelligence systems in a manner that respects personal and intellectual property rights,” Getty wrote in the statement. “Stability AI did not seek any such license from Getty Images and instead, we believe, chose to ignore viable licensing options and long standing legal protections in pursuit of their stand-alone commercial interests.”

Getty declined to comment further on the suit to CNN, but said that it requested a response from the AI firm before taking action. Stability AI did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

AI art and traditional media suppliers have struggled to coexist in recent months as computer-generated images grow more available and advanced, using human-created images and art as data training.

Once available only to a select group of tech insiders, text-to-image AI systems are becoming increasingly popular and powerful. These systems include Stable Diffusion and DALL-E, from OpenAI.

Shutterstock, a Getty Images competitor and fellow stock image platform, announced plans in October to expand its partnership with OpenAI, the company behind DALL-E and viral AI chat bot ChatGPT, and enhance AI-generated content while launching a fund to compensate artists for their contributions.

These tools, which typically offer some free credits before charging, can create all kinds of images with just a few words, including those that are clearly evocative of the works of many, many artists, if not seemingly created by them. Users can invoke those artists with words such as “in the style of” or “by” along with a specific name. Current uses for these tools can range from personal amusement and hobbies to more commercial cases.

In just months, millions of people have flocked to text-to-image AI systems which are already being used to create experimental films, magazine covers and images to illustrate news stories. An image generated with an AI system called Midjourney recently won an art competition at the Colorado State Fair, creating an uproar among artists, who are concerned that their art can be stolen by these systems without due credit.

“I don’t want to participate at all in the machine that’s going to cheapen what I do,” Daniel Danger, an illustrator and print maker who learned a number of his works were used to train Stable Diffusion, told CNN in October.

Stability AI founder and CEO Emad Mostaque told CNN Business in October via email that art is a tiny fraction of the LAION training data behind Stable Diffusion. “Art makes up much less than 0.1% of the dataset and is only created when deliberately called by the user,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

CNN

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Travelers walk past the Southwest Airlines check-in counter at Denver Int...
Andi Babineau and Kara Devlin

Winter storm in Denver brings hundreds of flight cancellations

Hundreds of flights have been canceled Wednesday at Denver International Airport (DIA) as a winter storm sweeps across the Rocky Mountain region.
19 hours ago
Elliot Blair was found dead while on vacation in Mexico. (Photo from Rembering Elliot Blair/GoFundM...
Melissa Alonso and Chuck Johnston

American attorney found dead in Mexico was ‘the victim of a brutal crime,’ his family claims

An American public defender who died this month while celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Mexico "was the victim of a brutal crime," his family said, noting a coroner's liaison told them the case was sent to a local prosecutor "to conduct a possible homicide investigation."
19 hours ago
Embattled New York Representative George Santos...
Celina Tebor, CNN

George Santos took $3,000 from dying dog’s GoFundMe, veterans say

Two New Jersey veterans say now-Congressman George Santos promised to raise funds for lifesaving surgery for one of their dogs in 2016, then became elusive and took off with the money.
19 hours ago
A public memorial has been planned at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and songwriter i...
Lisa Respers France and Chuck Johnston

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.
19 hours ago
Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg in Germany on Tuesday. (Wolfgang Rattay/Reut...
Rachel Ramirez and Laura Paddison

Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police in Germany at coal mine protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath.
2 days ago
FILE: Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Novemb...
CNN

Actor Jeremy Renner says he’s home from the hospital after New Year’s Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition

Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Getty Images suing the makers of popular AI art tool for allegedly stealing photos