Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
POLITICS

Lt. Gov. and family testify in support of domestic violence bill requiring LAP

Jan 24, 2023, 6:36 PM | Updated: 8:46 pm
Matt Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Domestic violence situations can be some of the most difficult for police to respond to and can lead to the most heartbreaking loss for family.

“Beautiful girl. Beautiful smile. She was only 35 years old when she was murdered,” Kent Mayne said of his daughter, Mandy, during a Senate committee hearing.

It’s been five months since Kent and Shauna Mayne lost their daughter Mandy to domestic violence. The parents and their niece, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, testified in front of members of the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Standing Committee Tuesday.

“No parent aspires to come to the legislature to talk about legislation on behalf of their daughter,” Kent said. “That usually means something bad has happened. However, it also means hopefully something good will follow.”

The Maynes hope that good thing will be SB117. The legislation would require law enforcement officers to conduct a lethality assessment, or LAP, when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners.

The assessment is an 11-question survey to determine a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Todd Weiler, said about half of Utah’s police departments are using LAP.

“Law enforcement throughout the state are hearing loud and clear that it’s time to start using them and there’s no more excuses,” Henderson said after the hearing. “What’s been so heartening is to hear from those who do it and say this is a very valuable tool. It’s not time consuming. It’s not costly.”

After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence

“We have seen dramatic results in our small community using this program,” said Assistant Police Chief Adam Osoro with the Woods Cross Police Department. “We believe our very first lethality screening saved four lives and we were sold on the program.”

Weiler also said the bill would create a database.

“We have a situation where we have all these police agencies and there’s no easy way to share and synergize the information they have on criminals, or purported criminals,” he said.

Weiler said the only pushback he has seen is from some defense attorneys who are concerned the results of the assessment could be misused against their clients in court.

The bill cruised through the Senate committee hearing without any opposition Tuesday, but with plenty of support from at least one family.

“It could have saved Mandy’s life, I believe, and I think it will save lives in the future,” Shauna said.

“I think she’d be happy to know that perhaps because this happened to her, that it might result in helping others to avoid the same fate,” Kent said.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Politics

House Business and Labor Committee hearing public comments on H.B. 131 (KSL-TV's Michael Houck)...
Michael Houck

Vaccine passport prohibition bill moves forward in its second year

On Tuesday afternoon, HB131, the vaccine passport prohibition bill, received a favorable recommendation from the House Business and Labor Committee with a 10 to 2 vote.
21 hours ago
Trans bills hearing...
Ladd Egan and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Bill to ban sex transition procedures on minors fails in emotional hearing

Utah lawmakers got an earful on Capitol Hill Tuesday during a lengthy and emotional hearing for a number of bills focused on transgender youth.
21 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to attendees at "Politics & Eggs" at the New Hampshire Inst...
Jill Colvin

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says

Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.
21 hours ago
Utah Capitol...
Cassidy Wixom and Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they’re trying to ‘destroy public education’

Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to "destroy public education" in a recording that circulated online.
2 days ago
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson proclaimed during the State of the County speech Monday that th...
Cassidy Wixom

Mayor Wilson says Salt Lake County is resilient and ‘stronger together’ in annual address

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson proclaimed Salt Lake County is resilient and "stronger together" when people collaborate to tackle issues.
2 days ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

School voucher bill clears committee, moves to full Senate

A controversial bill that would help give students more opportunities to get an education outside of public schools was one step closer to becoming law Monday after it passed the Senate Education Committee.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Lt. Gov. and family testify in support of domestic violence bill requiring LAP