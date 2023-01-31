Close
NATIONAL NEWS

After monkeys stolen and animals enclosures cut open, Dallas Zoo releases photo of suspect

Jan 31, 2023, 3:16 PM
This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarins that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys ...
This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarins that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated. The emperor tamarins in this photo is not one of the two monkeys involved in the incident. (Dallas Zoo via AP)
(Dallas Zoo via AP)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The Dallas Police Department released surveillance video and a photo of an unidentified man they want to speak to in regard to two tamarin monkeys who were believed to be stolen from the zoo on Monday.

“Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual,” police wrote.

In the surveillance video, the man can be seen walking slowly down a nearly empty zoo sidewalk, looking back and forth as he moves. A second person also can be seen in the background, but that person walks in the opposite direction.

(Dallas Police Department)

In the still image, the man is wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and a navy and red beanie cap and is eating a bag of Doritos.

The investigation comes after a series of suspicious animal incidents this month at the Dallas Zoo. The zoo believes two of its emperor tamarin monkeys have been stolen after they were discovered missing from their enclosure Monday and their habitat had been “intentionally compromised.”

“Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home – the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds and did not locate them,” the zoo said in a statement Monday.

The Dallas Police Department said its preliminary investigation found the habitat had been intentionally cut open and “it is believed the animals were intentionally taken from the enclosure.”

Earlier Monday, the zoo said it would be closed for the day due to inclement weather. The closure was later extended through Wednesday due to an ice storm impacting the area, the zoo said.

This is the fourth time this month that the zoo has discovered its animals or their enclosures may have been tampered with, including the “unusual” circumstances surrounding the death of a vulture last week, according to the zoo.

The string of events began January 13 when a clouded leopard named Nova disappeared, prompting the zoo to close as they searched for the animal. Dallas police opened a criminal investigation after it was discovered that the fence around Nova’s enclosure had been “intentionally cut,” police said.

While the feline was found close to her habitat later that day, zoo personnel also found a similar cut had been made to the enclosure of some langur monkeys. Despite the new escape route, none of the monkeys left their habitat, the zoo said. Police said at the time that it was “unknown if the two incidents are related.”

Following the incidents, the zoo installed additional security cameras, more than doubled its overnight security personnel, increased its overnight staffing, and began limiting some animals’ ability to go outside overnight, President and CEO Gregg Hudson said.

But less than two weeks after the first discoveries, a vulture named Pin was found dead in his habitat. Hudson called the bird’s death “suspicious” and said “an unusual wound and injuries” indicated Pin did not die from natural causes.

The zoo is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the vulture’s death.

Dallas police are investigating all four incidents. A spokesperson said last week that the department is collaborating with US Fish and Wildlife on the investigations.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

