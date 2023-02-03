Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
GREAT SALT LAKE

Cox orders Great Salt Lake causeway berm to be raised another 5 feet

Feb 3, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 3:49 pm
Work on the Great Salt Lake berm...
In July, 2022 contractors with the Division of Water Resources raised the berm between the north and south arms of Great Salt Lake to address the issue of rising salinity in the lake’s south arm. (Utah Division of Water Resources)
(Utah Division of Water Resources)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education, and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a new executive order Friday, calling on the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm by 5 feet, in an effort to improve salinity conditions that are “threatening the Great Salt Lake ecosystem.”

KSL.com reported that the order specifically calls on the division to raise the berm, which is located by a 180-foot breach in the causeway — from 4,187 feet to 4,192 feet — in an effort to increase the overall depth of the arm of the lake south of the causeway and decrease its growing salinity levels.

The division raised the berm by 4 feet last year because of the growing salinity levels at the southern arm.

“The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and economy and we must do everything we can to protect it,” Cox said in a statement Friday. “We’ve been blessed with significant snowpack so far this winter, and this executive order will allow the state to move quickly to increase the lake level in the south arm by capturing spring runoff. We don’t want to miss this opportunity to safeguard the lake.”

 

Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels

The order also calls on the Utah Department of Natural Resources and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality to prepare a berm management plan to guide future adjustments to berm height. The order is set to expire once the plan is adopted and implemented.

The Great Salt Lake reached a new all-time low lake level last year, and experts said that the southern arm has gotten saltier as the lake shrinks.

The southern arm is typically less salty because water from the Jordan, Bear, Ogden and Weber rivers flow into it. One possible reason for the change is that the northern arm’s water is heavier and is pushing higher concentrations of salt into the southern arm, division officials said last year. Crews then raised the berm in an effort to restore the normal balance of salinity between the two arms.

Great Salt Lake set to vanish in 5 years, experts warn Utah lawmakers in dire report

The rising salinity levels are a problem. Laura Vernon, Great Salt Lake coordinator at the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, explained that it can seriously impact the lake’s ecosystem.

“The salinity of Great Salt Lake plays an important role in shaping the lake’s unique ecological, recreational and mineral resource use,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, the decrease in freshwater inflows has led to an increase in salinity that is detrimental to these resources.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Great Salt Lake

(KSL-TV)...
KSL TV

Sunday Edition: House Speaker Vote, GSL Bills, Utah’s New State Flag

This week on Sunday Edition, we look at the new congress in Washington, D.C. and the divided House Republicans who struggled for days to elect a new House speaker, Utah lawmakers to take bold action to save the Great Salt Lake, and tate lawmakers will have the final vote on the new design for the new state flag.
3 days ago
Tooele sunrise...
Carter Williams, KSL.com

Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night

The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon.
8 days ago
(L-R) Zach Frankel, Sen. Nate Blouin, Rep. Joel Briscoe on Jan. 25, 2023. (KSL TV)...
Jed Boal

Lawmakers unveil a pair of bills aimed at restoring the Great Salt Lake

Two Utah lawmakers unveiled a pair of bills aimed at protecting and restoring an optimal water level in the Great Salt Lake. One bill would establish a restoration level for the lake, and the other would raise money to continue the work. 
10 days ago
The tour looks at a crystal formation that would normally be covered by the Great Salt Lake waters....
Alex Cabrero

Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered

Tours of the shrinking Great Salt Lake uncover hidden crystal formations, shipwrecks, and unknown secrets that were lost to time.
21 days ago
Great Salt Lake...
Alex Cabrero

Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels

In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile.
23 days ago
FILE: The receding waters of The Great Salt Lake are easy to see from Chopper 5. (KSL TV)...
Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

Great Salt Lake set to vanish in 5 years, experts warn Utah lawmakers in dire report

Utah has months to reverse the lake's decline before it's too late, according to a dire report.
30 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Cox orders Great Salt Lake causeway berm to be raised another 5 feet