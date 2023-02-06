Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

Feb 6, 2023, 12:31 PM | Updated: 6:21 pm
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 20...
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of wreckage early Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.

“Can anyone hear me?” shouted rescuers trying to find people in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter. In some places around Turkey, survivors could be heard screaming from beneath collapsed buildings.

Many people crouched to look below a massive sheet of cement propped at an angle by steel bars. They crawled in and out, trying to reach survivors. Excavating equipment dug through the rubble below.

Rescue efforts unfolded as darkness, rain and cold enveloped the region of Turkey and Syria devastated by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and at least one that hit hours later. At least 2,500 people were killed and civilians joined rescuers in desperate efforts across Turkey and Syria.

Elsewhere in Kahramanmaras province, rescuers pulled two children alive from the rubble. One was lying on a stretcher on the snowy ground. They quieted the throngs of people trying to help in the efforts to find survivors.

In Adana, about 20 people, some in emergency rescue jackets, used power saws atop the cement mountain of a collapsed building to carve out space that would let any survivors climb out or be rescued. Later, excavators joined the efforts as bright spotlights illuminated the wreckage.

Thousands of search-and-rescue personnel, firefighters and medics were working across 10 provinces, along with some 3,500 soldiers. Residents lifted rubble and unearthed people heard screaming from beneath buildings.

Turkish military ambulance planes were transporting the injured to Istanbul and Ankara hospitals, the defense ministry said. Rescuers from across Turkey tried to make it to the provinces amid heavy snow and rainstorms. But many in Antakya, Hatay, said they didn’t have sufficient assistance and were worried about the miles of wreckage and those trapped within it. Hatay’s airport was severely damaged, complicating rescue efforts.

In Syria, a man held a dead girl in his arms beside a 2-story collapsed cement building as he walked away from the debris. He and a woman set the girl on the floor under covering to protect her from the winter rains, wrapping her in a large blanket and looking back to the building, overwhelmed.

An official with Turkey’s disaster management authority said 6,445 people had been rescued across 10 provinces. The official, Orhan Tatar, said 5,606 buildings had collapsed.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press writer Carley Petesch in Chicago contributed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

Rescue workers attend the scene of a collapsed building on February 06, 2023 in Iskenderun Turkey. ...
Madison Swenson

Church area presidency releases statement following earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

The Europe Central Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a statement following the deadly earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.
18 hours ago
A car is seen under the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, north...
Mehmet Guzel, Ghaith Alsayed and Suzan Fraser

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400

More than 1,500 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria.
18 hours ago
A view of a destroyed building is pictured here after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey's Kah...
Rhea Mogul, Gul Tuysuz and Isil Sariyuce

At least 118 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock.
2 days ago
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JUNE 29: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet gives a statement to the press ...
Tia Goldenberg

Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.
2 days ago
This photo purports to show the suspected Chinese balloon flying over Mills River, North Carolina, ...
Heather Chen and Wayne Chang

China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

China says it "reserves the right" to deal with "similar situations" following the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon.
2 days ago
Edgardo Greco, a convicted murderer linked to Italy's most powerful organized crime group, the 'Ndr...
Barbie Nadeau

Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run

The Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run where he was working under the alias Paolo Dimitrio as a pizzaiolo -- or pizza chef.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria