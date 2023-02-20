Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP

Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide

Feb 20, 2023, 8:11 AM
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)...
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Catholic bishop in Southern California was shot and killed Saturday just blocks from a church, a slaying of a longtime priest hailed as a “peacemaker” that’s stunned the Los Angeles religious community, authorities said.

Detectives are investigating the death of Bishop David O’Connell as a homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted in the shooting or if his religion was a factor in the killing. The sheriff’s department would not say how or specifically where his body was discovered. The shooter — or shooters — remain at-large.

O’Connell, 69, had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the archdiocese’s news outlet. Pope Francis had named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles — the largest in the country — in 2015.

O’Connell worked in South Los Angeles for years and focused on gang intervention, Angelus News reported. He later sought to broker peace between residents and law enforcement following the violent 1992 uprising after a jury acquitted four white LA police officers in the beating of Rodney King, a Black man.

Nearly two decades later, O’Connell brought the San Gabriel Valley community together to rebuild a mission there after an arson attack and in recent years spearheaded Catholic efforts in the region to work with immigrant children and families from Central America.

O’Connell was found in Hacienda Heights around 1 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area — just blocks from the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, which is part of O’Connell’s archdiocese — on a report of a medical emergency.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. The archdiocese said O’Connell lived in Hacienda Heights — an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles — but it was not immediately clear whether he was found at his home or elsewhere.

Masses at churches across the region were dedicated to O’Connell on Sunday. Neighbors and parishioners left flowers and candles and prayed the rosary next to police tape in Hacienda Heights. About 50 people prayed and sang in a vigil Sunday afternoon near part of the neighborhood surrounded by crime scene tape.

“I’ve been crying for two days, every time I think of him,” said Ramona Torres, who has been a lector in her church for more than 30 years and would often read at Masses that O’Connell was conducting.

Gabriela Gil first met O’Connell when she was pregnant with her youngest child after a Catholic school Mass.

“I asked him if he would pray over my belly,” she told The Associated Press as she and her family paid their respects at the crime scene.

A mother of seven, Gil would talk to O’Connell about her sons and daughters and her faith over the years. “I’ve never ever felt more understood by anyone in this world,” she said, adding that she originally thought he had died of a heart attack or some medical emergency.

News of his killing stunned her — just last year, O’Connell had presided over her son’s confirmation.

“I saw him in the parking lot before the Mass started and he was just going out for a little walk, praying his rosary,” she said.

The Diocese of Cork and Ross in Ireland, where O’Connell was born, was shocked by the priest’s death. Bishop Fintan Gavin said in a statement that O’Connell “has always maintained his connection with family and friends in Cork” through frequent visits back to Ireland.

The LA County sheriff offered the agency’s condolences, saying detectives are “committed to arresting those responsible for this horrible crime.”

“He was a peacemaker and had a passion serving those in need while improving our community,” Sheriff Robert Luna said on Twitter.

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez offered the archdiocese’s prayers for the family of “Bishop Dave,” as well as law enforcement investigating the crime.

“He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected,” Gomez said.

Former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti called the bishop “a friend of many years” and said he was part of a prayer group with O’Connell during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This city has lost one of its most beautiful angels,” Garcetti said on Twitter Sunday.

The violence was the latest to rock religious leaders in Los Angeles . Two Jewish men were shot and wounded last week by a gunman who authorities said targeted them for their faith. Suspect Jaime Tran has been charged with federal hate crimes.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo raises the 2023 All-Star victory trophy during the NB...
Tim Reynolds, AP Sports Writer

Tatum scores 55, Mitchell 40 as Utah-infused Team Giannis wins All-Star Game 184-176

Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius.
1 day ago
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers is drafted to Team Giannis prior to the 2023 NBA All St...
Tim Reynolds, AP Sports Writer

All-Star top picks: Lillard (reserves), Embiid (starters)

Damian Lillard was the first reserve taken by captain Giannis Antetokounmpo in Sunday’s All-Star Game draft, and Joel Embiid was the first starter taken by fellow captain LeBron James for the matchup.
1 day ago
NBA great Bill Russell gets introduced to the crowd during the NBA Europe Live Tour presented by EA...
Tim Reynolds

The great Bill Russell remembered at NBA All-Star weekend

This was the first All-Star weekend since the death of 11-time champion, Hall of Fame player and Hall of Fame coach Bill Russell.
1 day ago
FILE: Facebook debuts its new company brand, Meta, at their headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Men...
Dee-Ann Burbin

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.
1 day ago
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Associated Press

Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a shooting in Tennessee, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter. Police released photos of three men they said are persons of interest shortly before noon on Sunday. One of the men may have […]
1 day ago
generic emergency lights...
Associated Press

Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, who later escaped, then fatally shot himself.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide