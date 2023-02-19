Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP (NEW)

Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings

Feb 19, 2023, 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:04 am
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene.
(File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.

Police had not made any arrests as of late Sunday morning, but they released photos of three men they said are persons of interest. One of the men may have been injured and in need of medical attention, according to police.

The shootings occurred in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport.

Police responded to the first scene at Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles and were released later on Sunday.

While police were at the first scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. There, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The five hospitalized victims remained in critical condition on late on Sunday morning. according to police.

Both shootings took place on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP (New)

(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)...
Associated Press

Sheriff: Los Angeles bishop found dead of gunshot wound

A Roman Catholic bishop in Southern California was found dead Saturday of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
11 hours ago
(File photo, Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, who later escaped, then fatally shot himself.
11 hours ago
(File photo, Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Police: 9 children shot at Georgia gas station

Nine youths - including a 5-year-old child - were wounded after shots rang out at a gas station in a Georgia city bordering Alabama, authorities said Saturday.
1 day ago
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El ...
Associated Press

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and three more were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, adding to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across the United States. El Paso police said hours after the gunfire that two people had […]
3 days ago
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during ...
Zeke Miller and Colleen Long

Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace

White House: Pentagon downed unknown object flying in US airspace within the last hour off Alaska coastline.
9 days ago
Bryan and Julie Hanlon hold photos of their adopted Haitian children, Gina, left, and Peterson, in ...
Associated Press

Passport rush blamed on US policy stalls adoptions in Haiti

Dozens of children are stuck in orphanages across Haiti, unable to leave the increasingly volatile country and start new lives with adoptive parents because a U.S. policy change has unleashed a rush for passports at Haiti’s main immigration office.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings