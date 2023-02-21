Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Putin suspends Russia’s involvement in key nuclear arms pact

Feb 21, 2023, 5:40 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Mos...
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States — sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address, Putin also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the U.S. does so, a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since Cold War times.

Explaining his decision to suspend Russia’s obligations under New START, Putin accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly declaring the goal of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” he said.

Putin argued that while the U.S. has pushed for the resumption of inspections of Russian nuclear facilities under the treaty, NATO allies had helped Ukraine mount drone attacks on Russian air bases hosting nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

“The drones used for it were equipped and modernized with NATO’s expert assistance,” Putin said. “And now they want to inspect our defense facilities? In the conditions of today’s confrontation, it sounds like sheer nonsense.”

Putin emphasized that Russia is suspending its involvement in New START and not entirely withdrawing from the pact yet.

The New START treaty, signed in 2010 by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Just days before the treaty was due to expire in February 2021, Russia and the United States agreed to extend it for another five years.

Russia and the U.S. have suspended mutual inspections under New START since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Moscow last fall refused to allow their resumption, raising uncertainty about the pact’s future. Russia also indefinitely postponed a planned round of consultations under the treaty.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

Emergency services workers search a collapsed building for the bodies of three people killed after ...
Associated Press

Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Authorities and media in Turkey and Syria say the death toll has risen to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people.
9 hours ago
Bulldozers work to clear the rubble of destroyed buildings on February 20, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A...
Suzan Fraser, Associated Press

New quake hits battered Turkey, Syria; 3 dead, hundreds hurt

A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake has killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.
1 day ago
US President Joe Biden with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukrainian Presidential Pala...
Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine for first time since full-scale war began

President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on Monday for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
1 day ago
A man walks in the debris of a collapsed building as he awaits news of loved ones on February 13, 2...
CNN

US announces $100 million in earthquake relief funding for Turkey, Syria

The latest funding to Turkey and Syria brings the total American assistance to $185 million.
2 days ago
Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munic...
Jasmine Wright

US declares Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine

The US government has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity during its war in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday in Germany.
3 days ago
Ballet director Marco Goecke, here pictured in the opera house in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2016, was ...
Inke Kappeler

Ballet director who smeared dog feces in critic’s face fired

The director of a leading German ballet company is being investigated by police and has been fired for smearing dog feces on a critic's face after taking offense to a review she wrote.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Putin suspends Russia’s involvement in key nuclear arms pact