NATIONAL NEWS

Scaly surprise: Park workers rescue alligator in Brooklyn park

Feb 21, 2023, 8:28 AM | Updated: 8:33 am
Workers from the New York City Department of Parks got a scaly surprise on Sunday when they discovered and rescued an alligator in a Brooklyn park, according to the department.
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

NEW YORK — Workers from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation got a scaly surprise Sunday when they discovered an alligator in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, according to the department.

A park maintenance staff member spotted the gator in Prospect Park Lake, said department spokesman Dan Kastanis.

The 4-foot alligator was in “poor condition,” Kastanis said.

“The animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold-shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates,” said Kastanis.

Parks Enforcement Control and Urban Park Rangers captured the creature. It has since been transferred to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation.

No one was harmed, but the Department of Parks emphasized the danger of releasing non-indigenous animals in City parks.

“Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks — domesticated or otherwise,” said Kastanis. “In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality.”

