Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Dept. of Transportation watchdog to investigate flight cancellations and delays

Feb 21, 2023, 8:50 PM
Travelers look at an information board showing flight cancellations and delays at Reagan National A...
Travelers look at an information board showing flight cancellations and delays at Reagan National Airport in December 2022. The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog said on February 21 it is launching a probe into the spike in flight cancellations and delays. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images via CNN)
(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Transportation’s internal watchdog said Tuesday it is launching a probe into the spike in flight cancellations and delays that have come in the wake of the pandemic.

The Office of the Inspector General audit will focus on the federal agency’s role in these cancellations, rather than the airlines. In a memo, the IG said more than “30,000 of the delayed and cancelled flights were attributable to issues in the National Airspace System such as heavy traffic and air traffic control.”

It identified disruptions that took place over the summer and during the Christmas holiday and pointed to staffing and weather as contributing factors. The IG wants to find out both the causes of the delays and cancellations as well as the accuracy of the government’s data around flight disruptions.

“We are initiating this audit to inform Congress and the general public about the reported causes of these events. This will be first in a series of audits to understand and evaluate flight delays and cancellations as well as DOT’s actions to address them,” the memo stated.

The IG plans to conduct its work at DOT and Federal Aviation Administration headquarters, it said.

The IG also announced a separate audit of the FAA’s planned NextGen effort to upgrade the air traffic system, a multibillion-dollar infrastructure program.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Microbiologist Anne Vandenburg-Carroll tests poultry samples collected from a farm located in a con...
Josh Copitch

First case of highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in wild bobcat in California

California wildlife experts recently confirmed that an adult bobcat died from highly pathogenic avian influenza.
21 hours ago
Multiple people were taken to hospitals after an explosion at a metal factory near Oakwood, Ohio. (...
Sara Smart and Jillian Sykes

1 person dead after Monday explosion and fire at Ohio metal factory

Multiple people were taken to hospitals after an explosion at a metal factory near Oakwood, Ohio.
21 hours ago
Starbucks Oleato drinks are made with extra virgin olive oil. (Courtesy: Starbucks via CNN)...
Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Starbucks’ new drinks have a spoonful of olive oil in every cup

Starbucks is rolling out a new line of beverages made with extra virgin olive oil.
21 hours ago
An "Open House" sign outside a home for sale in Scarsdale, New York, US, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. ...
Anna Bahney

Home sales sank in January for the 12th straight month

US home sales declined in January for the 12th consecutive month as mortgage rates remained high.
21 hours ago
FILE: A United Airlines 787 Dreamliner prepares to land at San Francisco International Airport on O...
Marnie Hunter, CNN

United Airlines introduces a new family seating policy

United Airlines has a new seat map feature that will help families with children under 12 find seats together free of charge.
21 hours ago
Workers from the New York City Department of Parks got a scaly surprise on Sunday when they discove...
Kiely Westhoff

Scaly surprise: Park workers rescue alligator in Brooklyn park

A park maintenance staff member spotted the gator in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake, said department spokesman Dan Kastanis.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Dept. of Transportation watchdog to investigate flight cancellations and delays