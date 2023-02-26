Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Police: Juvenile in custody after making threats towards Roy High School

Feb 25, 2023, 5:48 PM
FILE PHOTO (Weber School District)...
FILE PHOTO (Weber School District)
(Weber School District)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ROY, Utah — Police say they identified the juvenile who made a social media post indicating a shooting would happen at Roy High School on Monday.

On Saturday, the Roy City police department was made aware of the post circulating on social media, according to police.

“Officers conducted an investigation and were able to quickly identify and located the suspect who made the post,” reads the press release.

Police said Roy High School would be taking administrative action against the juvenile. Roy City PD will also work with the Weber County Attorney’s Office to refer the suspect to juvenile court.

“Thanks to all who quickly reported this post which helped to swiftly identify the suspect,” continues the press release.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education & Schools

(KSL TV)...
Karah Brackin

Clinton teacher honored with award, $10K grant

For the sixth year in a row, the Heidi Martin: Mighty Heart Educator of Excellence Award was given to a teacher in the Davis School District.
2 days ago
(Tooele County School District)...
Eliza Pace

Multiple districts announce virtual learning and delays after incredible snowfall totals

With up to 30 inches of snow in some areas, two school districts announced virtual learning days for Thursday.
4 days ago
handcuffs...
Pat Reavy

Utah teen convicted of making threat against high school

A 17-year-old boy who allegedly claimed he forced a school in New Mexico to go into lockdown by posting a threat was recently convicted of making a similar threat in Utah.
4 days ago
FILE...
Cassidy Wixom

University of Utah announces $5M settlement for international student who was killed

The University of Utah announced Tuesday it reached a $5 million settlement with the family of an international student who was killed last February. Another student has been charged with murder in her death.
4 days ago
FILE (Getty Images)...
Madison Swenson and Eliza Pace

Utah schools delaying, canceling classes as major storm hits state

School districts are eyeing the snowstorm moving in to Utah and preparing to change schedules as necessary.
5 days ago
Michigan State University students visit a memorial at Berkey Hall on the day they return to classe...
Joey Cappelletti, Associated Press

Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting

Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Police: Juvenile in custody after making threats towards Roy High School