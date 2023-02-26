Police: Juvenile in custody after making threats towards Roy High School

ROY, Utah — Police say they identified the juvenile who made a social media post indicating a shooting would happen at Roy High School on Monday.

On Saturday, the Roy City police department was made aware of the post circulating on social media, according to police.

“Officers conducted an investigation and were able to quickly identify and located the suspect who made the post,” reads the press release.

Police said Roy High School would be taking administrative action against the juvenile. Roy City PD will also work with the Weber County Attorney’s Office to refer the suspect to juvenile court.

“Thanks to all who quickly reported this post which helped to swiftly identify the suspect,” continues the press release.

