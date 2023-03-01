Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings

Mar 1, 2023, 10:04 AM
Bryan Kohberger...
Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren - Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ted S. Warren - Pool/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The records were made public Tuesday, two months after Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Pennsylvania State Police swabbed Kohberger’s DNA and seized a silver flashlight, four “medical-style gloves,” a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts and black Under Armour boxers, according to an inventory of the items.

The significance of the items, if any, was not immediately clear.

A roommate who lived in the home where the attack took place has told authorities she was awakened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, opened her bedroom door and saw a masked figure clad in black clothing walking past her.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Additional warrants from Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public Wednesday.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indi...
Tom Murphy

Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap

Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay when they fill prescriptions.
11 hours ago
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, ...
Randall Chase

Murdoch says some Fox hosts ‘endorsed’ false election claims

Court documents say Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed false allegations of a stolen 2020 presidential election.
1 day ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A person shops in the beef section of a supermarket on Febru...
Alicia Wallace

Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

American consumers felt much worse about the US economy in February according to a survey.
1 day ago
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, ...
Associated Press

What you need to know about the Supreme Court student loan hearing

The Supreme Court is meeting Tuesday to hear two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
1 day ago
This photo provided by The National Transportation Safety Board shows NTSB investigators documentin...
Associated Press

NTSB says medical plane apparently broke apart before crash

Authorities say a medical transport flight that crashed in northern Nevada, killing all five people aboard including a patient, apparently broke apart before hitting the ground.
2 days ago
Ed Pricola with his two kids, (top left), Mark and Terri Rand (top right), Scott Walton in front of...
Michael Houck

GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to KSL the fundraisers for the five people killed in a medical plane crash on Friday night.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings