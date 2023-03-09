KSL Investigates: Drug Testing Doubt MONDAY 10PM

MARKETING
Mar 9, 2023, 11:35 AM
Top Stories
- Human remains found in southern Utah identified as aunt of Elizabeth Salgado (pageviews: 12314)
- Most expensive house on the Utah market listed for $50 million (pageviews: 7557)
- Utah man robbed bank of just $1, then waited to be arrested, police say (pageviews: 7100)
- Park City Mountain extends operations, plans to have longest season in 30 years (pageviews: 6753)
- Parents claim Davis School District denied their daughter lifesaving care, in new lawsuit - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 6656)