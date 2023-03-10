Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Here’s how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found

Mar 10, 2023, 8:48 AM | Updated: 3:18 pm
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico,...
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo)
(AP Photo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.

Authorities headed for the rural area east of Matamoros on Tuesday morning, leaving the highway and driving remote dirt roads looking for the described location, according to Mexican investigative documents viewed Friday by The Associated Press.

Finally, they saw the wooden shack far from any homes or businesses, surrounded by brush, and a white pickup parked outside that matched the one the Americans had been loaded into last Friday. Then they began to hear someone shouting, “Help!”

Inside the shack, the documents said, Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric Williams were blindfolded. Beside them were the bodies of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, wrapped in blankets and plastic bags. When authorities arrived, McGee and Williams shouted desperately to them in English.

A guard who tried to escape out a back door was quickly apprehended, the documents said. He was wearing a tactical vest, but there is no mention of him being armed.

The four Americans had crossed into Matamoros from Texas so that McGee could have cosmetic surgery. About midday, they were fired on in downtown Matamoros and then loaded into the pickup truck. Another friend, who remained in Brownsville, called police after being unable to reach the group that crossed the border. A Mexican woman, Areli Pablo Servando, 33, was also killed, apparently by a stray bullet.

In the letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement official Thursday, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros where the Americans were kidnapped, Servando, and the four Americans and their families.

But relatives of the abducted Americans said that the purported apology has done little to dull the pain of their loved ones being killed or wounded.

Woodard’s father said he was speechless upon hearing that the cartel had apologized for the violent abduction captured in video that spread quickly online.

“I’ve just been trying to make sense out of it for a whole week. Just restless, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat. It’s just crazy to see your own child taken from you in such a way, in a violent way like that. He didn’t deserve it,” James Woodard told reporters Thursday, referring to his son’s death.

The cousin of Williams, who was shot in the left leg during the kidnapping, said his family feels “great” knowing he’s alive but does not accept any apologies from the cartel.

“It ain’t gonna change nothing about the suffering that we went through,” Jerry Wallace told the AP on Thursday. Wallace, 62, called for the American and Mexican governments to better address cartel violence.

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar told reporters Friday that U.S. officials had contacted President Andrés Manuel López Obrador directly over the weekend to ask for help in locating the missing Americans in Matamoros. He said the cartel there “must be dismantled.”

The letter attributed to the cartel condemned last week’s violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter reads, adding that those individuals had gone against the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”

A photograph of five bound men face-down on the pavement accompanied the letter, which was shared with The Associated Press by the official on condition that they remain anonymous because they were not authorized to share the document.

A separate state security official said that five men had been found tied up inside one of the vehicles that authorities had been searching for, along with the letter. That official also spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the case.

On Friday, Tamaulipas state prosecutor Irving Barrios said via Twitter that five people related to the violence had been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide. He said only one other person had been arrested in recent days.

___

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Mark Stevenson in Mexico City and Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

FILE - Chris Lambert, documentary podcaster, sits in front of a poster of Kristin Smart with family...
Associated Press

Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life

The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus in 1996, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
19 hours ago
An "Expect Flooding" sign on the Embarcadero during a rain storm in San Francisco, California, US, ...
Alaa Elassar, Aya Elamroussi, Joe Sutton and Cheri Mossburg

2 dead, nearly 10,000 under evacuation orders as California floods intensify

At least two people have died as the result of the ongoing storm inundating California.
19 hours ago
Silicon Valley Bank Headquarters As Shares Sink...
Allison Morrow and Matt Egan, CNN

Silicon Valley Bank collapse sends markets, tech startups scrambling

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday morning after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.
19 hours ago
This photo provided by New Hanover County Sheriff’s office shows a vehicle had breached the fence...
Associated Press

Sheriff: Vehicle crashes in airport terminal, driver charged

Officials say a vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured.
19 hours ago
Newly approved migraine drug, nasal spray Zavzpret, from Pfizer. (Pfizer via CNN)...
Brenda Goodman

FDA approves new nasal spray to treat migraine headaches in adults, Pfizer says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new nasal spray as a rapid treatment for migraine pain in adults.
19 hours ago
FILE - Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Associated Press

Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Here’s how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found