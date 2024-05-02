U.S. 89 to close this weekend in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to find alternate routes since U.S. Highway 89 in Davis County will be closed this weekend.

Beginning Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m., the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District will close U.S. 89 at state Route 193 to install a new water pipeline.

The road will reopen on Monday, May 6 at 1 p.m.

“Drivers should expect significant delays throughout the duration of the work,” UDOT stated in a release. “On Saturday afternoon, drivers could encounter delays of up to an hour on both US-89 and I-15 and are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.”

Planned construction is weather-dependent and subject to change so in order to check the latest information about traffic restrictions visit the UDOT Traffic website.