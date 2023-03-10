Close
POLITICS

Former Juab County clerk-auditor under investigation for election misconduct

Mar 10, 2023, 1:24 PM
Utah ballots being counted. (KSL TV)
BY
SALT LAKE CITY — The former Juab County clerk-auditor is being investigated by the state for potential election offenses.

According to a news release from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office, the alleged misconduct occurred before Alaina E. Lofgran’s term in office expired at the end of 2022.

The offenses were reported to Henderson by current county officials in February. A subpoena was then served on March 6.

“Trust in elections is a hallmark of our system of government. All reports of election violations are treated with utmost urgency,” Henderson said. “So far, the allegations and evidence warrant a state investigation that could involve criminal charges. I want to thank Juab County officials who immediately brought these problems to light and have cooperated fully.”

Additional details about the investigation, which is being led by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office, were not immediately available.

