Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CNN

3 women missing after crossing Mexico border 2 weeks ago

Mar 11, 2023, 3:39 PM
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Martiza Tr...
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Martiza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48; and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53. (Courtesy of Penitas Police Department/AP)
(Courtesy of Penitas Police Department/AP)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Three women are believed to be missing in Mexico after they crossed the US border traveling from Texas to sell clothes at a flea market over two weeks ago, police told CNN on Saturday.

Marina Perez Rios, 48, her sister Martiza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, and their friend Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, crossed into Mexico on February 24, Roel Bermea, the Peñitas, Texas police chief, told CNN on Saturday.

The group was heading to the city of Montemorelos in the Mexican state of Nuevo León to sell clothes at a flea market, Bermea said. The flea market is about a 3-hour drive south from the US border.

The three women went missing one week before four Americans were kidnapped on March 3 in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, which is roughly 300 miles east of Montemorelos.

Two of the Americans, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, were killed and their bodies were delivered Thursday to US diplomatic authorities, according to a Mexican official. The two survivors — LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams — returned to the US Tuesday to be treated in a hospital.

Six people in total have been arrested in connection to the violent March 3 abduction, including one on Tuesday, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said Friday.

An apology letter was issued Thursday by the Gulf Cartel, which is believed to be responsible for the kidnappings, and the group handed over five of its members to local authorities, according to images circulating online and a version of the letter obtained by CNN from an official familiar with the ongoing investigation.

US officials offer assistance

Marina’s husband spent all weekend calling the women. When he hadn’t heard from them by Monday, he turned to investigators for help, according to authorities.

The chief said the department confirmed the women crossed the border at the Anzalduas Port of Entry on February 24 in a 1995 Chevy Silverado.

Once the crossing was confirmed, the FBI was notified, Bermea said.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment but has not heard back.

It’s unclear whether Mexican authorities are investigating the matter.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN Saturday the department is “aware of reports of three U.S. citizens missing in Mexico.”

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families,” the spokesperson said.

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can,” the spokesperson said.

The chief urged the public to call local authorities with any information that could lead to the whereabouts of the women.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

CNN

(From left to right) LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shae...
Ray Sanchez

‘Y’all ain’t never been to Mexico.’ How a road trip over the border took a deadly turn

A Facebook live video indicates that the four kidnapped Americans visiting Mexico never visited the county before entering.
19 hours ago
People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10 in Santa...
Ramishah Maruf and Allison Morrow

How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall

Silicon Valley Bank, facing a sudden bank run and capital crisis, collapsed Friday morning and was taken over by federal regulators.
19 hours ago
Wesley Balentine jumped into action when he saw his neighbor’s house on fire. (WALA)...
Lacey Beasley

Alabama 9-year-old makes heroic 911 call to save woman from burning house

A 9-year-old made a heroic 911 call to save a woman from a burning house in Wilmer, Alabama.
19 hours ago
Students work on classroom tables....
Eddie Sun

Arizona launches hotline for public to report ‘inappropriate’ school lessons

Arizona's top education official launched a hotline this week for state residents to report K-12 class curriculum and lessons that they deem "inappropriate," the Arizona Department of Education said in a press release.
19 hours ago
An "Expect Flooding" sign on the Embarcadero during a rain storm in San Francisco, California, US, ...
Alaa Elassar, Aya Elamroussi, Joe Sutton and Cheri Mossburg

2 dead, nearly 10,000 under evacuation orders as California floods intensify

At least two people have died as the result of the ongoing storm inundating California.
2 days ago
Silicon Valley Bank Headquarters As Shares Sink...
Allison Morrow and Matt Egan, CNN

Silicon Valley Bank collapse sends markets, tech startups scrambling

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday morning after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
3 women missing after crossing Mexico border 2 weeks ago