WORLD NEWS
Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87
ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom Saturday.
Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.
It is the greatest honor of my career to be mentioned in the same sentence as Ingemar Stenmark. Incomprehensible and truly unforgettable.🙏🥹 pic.twitter.com/ENz1QTs7ox
— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) March 10, 2023
Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday.
Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.
Shiffrin is set to compete in three more races this season at next week’s World Cup Finals. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.
THIS IS HISTORY. 🙌👑 @MikaelaShiffrin #stifelusalpineteam // @stifel pic.twitter.com/KWcHtQ0t3P
— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) March 11, 2023
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Utah police release body camera footage from fatal Farmington shooting (pageviews: 9514)
- BREAKING: Utah house explodes with people inside (pageviews: 9382)
- One dead, two seriously injured in Utah house explosion (pageviews: 8619)
- 'She was the sweetheart of the family': Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill (pageviews: 6861)
- UPDATE: Avalanche closes Provo Canyon, possibly for 24 hours or longer (pageviews: 6787)
- Salt Lake International first airport with new TSA tech to speed up lines (pageviews: 6025)