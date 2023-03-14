Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

Mar 14, 2023, 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:31 am
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. ...
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Meta, which is Facebook's parent company, allowed a Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads on its platform urging protests against that country's government — even though he and his political party are subject to U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November, about 13% of its workforce at the time.

Meta and other tech companies have been hiring aggressively for at least two years and in recent months have begun to let some of those workers go. Hiring in the U.S. is still strong, but layoffs have hit hard in some sectors.

Early last month, Meta posted falling profits and its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April, and then its business groups in late May.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.”

The Menlo Park, California, company has invested billions of dollars to realign its focus on the metaverse. In February it said a downturn in online advertising and competition from rivals such as TikTok weighed on results.

“As I’ve talked about efficiency this year, I’ve said that part of our work will involve removing jobs — and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision,” said Zuckerberg.

The biggest tech companies in the U.S. are cutting costs elsewhere, too.

This month, Amazon paused construction on its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and its shifting plans around remote work.

In early trading, Meta shares rose more than 6% Tuesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

The Northeast braces for heavy snow and winds that could cause widespread power outages and road ha...
Elizabeth Wolfe, Dakin Andone and Monica Garrett

First nor’easter of the season causing power outages, travel woes

A rapidly intensifying nor'easter bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding to the U.S. Northeast is already causing power outages and making travel difficult, if not impossible, in some areas.
11 hours ago
An employee organizes beauty products inside the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J. on Thurs...
Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

US inflation eases but stays high, putting Fed in tough spot

U.S. consumer price increases eased slightly from January to February but still pointed to an elevated inflation rate that is posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve at a delicate moment for the financial system.
11 hours ago
In this photo illustration, Taylor Jane Stimmler, whose had type 1 diabetes since she was a teenage...
Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins

Novo Nordisk will start slashing some U.S. insulin prices up to 75% next year, following a path set earlier this month by rival Eli Lilly.
11 hours ago
More than $10 billion in losses from online scams were reported to the FBI in 2022, the highest ann...
Sean Lyngaas and Hannah Rabinowitz

FBI says $10 billion lost to online fraud in 2022 as crypto investment scams surged

More than $10 billion in losses from online scams were reported to the FBI in 2022, the highest annual loss in the last five years, according to a new report from the bureau.
1 day ago
An artist's rendering of the Moses Lake Washington Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Important dates announced for temples in Washington, Wyoming

Open house and dedication dates for the Moses Lake Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. Church officials have also released the location of the Cody Wyoming Temple.
1 day ago
(Google Earth Pro)...
WLWT Digital Staff

Human remains found on NKU’s campus may have been there for years, spokesperson says

Decomposed human remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Northern Kentucky University soccer stadium, school officials confirmed on Sunday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs