Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Buying a new computer is exciting, but after a few years, you might notice your old laptop is running slower. As frustrating as that is, there are a few things you can do to keep your old laptop in top shape so that it will last for years. Good maintenance of computers allows you to get the most value out of your investment.

With just a few small tweaks, these old laptop upgrades will keep it running like new and is much more affordable than purchasing a new laptop or desktop. These tips will help reduce waste, increase the lifespan of your computer, and give you the most bang for your buck.

Run a virus scan

Using anti-spyware software like McAfee or Norton will scan your computer to make sure there are no infections. Viruses can slow your computer down or, even worse, can infect your files or make your computer unusable. By performing regular scans, you can clean up junk files and your laptop should stay healthy for years.

Back up your hard drive

Freeing up space on your computer gives it more power and energy to run programs faster, so you have a better user experience.

Use an external hard drive to store your files or a cloud-based service like Google Drive or Dropbox. That also helps prepare you for the day you need to replace your laptop, making it easier to transfer your programs over and access everything you need.

Disable applications on startup

If your computer starts slow, then it’s possible there are applications that launch at the same time at startup. You can hit Ctrl+Shift+Esc to launch the task manager. From there, disable programs that are currently running that do not need to be or switch to the startup tab to see which programs do not need to launch automatically.

Update or reset your Windows

Check your system software for updates on a regular basis. If it’s running terribly slow, it might be time to give a hard reset. A reset will let you keep your files but delete the apps that didn’t come already installed on your laptop. It is still a good idea to keep your files backed up before performing this, though.

To reset your PC, find the settings window and select “Update & Security,” then under Recovery, select “Reset this PC.” Be prepared to wait while the computer goes through this process. There is also an option to troubleshoot problems before you hit reset.

Check your computer’s warranty

Depending on where you purchased your computer, they may have a warranty that covers the cost of repairs and upgrades. Hold onto your original receipt and warranty documents so that you can use the services to their fullest extent.

Know when it’s time to say goodbye

If the software version is not compatible with your computer, that’s when it is time to donate or recycle your old laptop. PC Laptops can recycle and back up your hard drive and transfer it to a new one so you have an extra backup.

