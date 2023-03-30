Close
NATIONAL NEWS

NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN

Mar 30, 2023, 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio ...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump picking Waco, Texas, for the first rally of his 2024 campaign Saturday, March 25, 2023, will put him in the middle of a big Republican state that has reliably delivered him big crowds. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter — the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

The decision is sure to send shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system — which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president — into uncharted waters.

The legal action against Trump jolts the 2024 presidential campaign into a new phase — where the former president has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges.

Trump has frequently called the various investigations surrounding him a “witch hunt,” attempting to sway public opinion on them by casting himself as a victim of what he’s claimed are political probes led by Democratic prosecutors. As the indictment reportedly neared, Trump urged his supporters to protest his arrest, echoing his calls to action following the 2020 election as he tried to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump has long avoided legal consequences in his personal, professional and political lives. He has settled a number of private civil lawsuits through the years and paid his way out of disputes concerning the Trump Organization, his namesake company. As president, he was twice impeached by the Democratic-led House, but avoided conviction by the Senate.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

