Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CNN

Sleep problems linked to fivefold rise in stroke risk, study says

Apr 5, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm
Asian woman unable to fall as sleep. Asian girl having trouble with getting up early in the morning...
Asian woman unable to fall as sleep. Asian girl having trouble with getting up early in the morning, Nightmare.; Shutterstock ID 416975215; Job: CNNie Design Website
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Snoring, snorting, tossing and turning, napping for a long time during the day, waking up during the night, and sleeping too little or even too much all contribute to poor-quality sleep and may raise your risk for stroke, according to a new study.

In fact, researchers found the more sleep problems you have, the greater the risk of stroke.

“Having more than five of these symptoms may lead to five times the risk of stroke compared to those who do not have any sleep problems,” said study author Christine McCarthy of the University of Galway in Ireland in a statement.

“The findings are consistent with prior research linking unhealthy sleep to high blood pressure and to impairments to blood vessels, which are risk factors for stroke,” said sleep specialist Kristen Knutson, an associate professor of neurology and preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. She was not involved in the study.

One reason may be the impact of short, fragmented sleep and sleep disorders such as sleep apnea on the body’s ability to regulate metabolism, blood pressure and inflammation, which are all risk factors for stroke, said Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern’s medical school, who was not involved in the study.

“Poor sleep can impair the natural blood pressure dipping that occurs during night time sleep and contribute to hypertension — an important risk factor for stroke and cardiovascular disease,” Zee said via email. “In other population based research, similar relationships have been reported between poor sleep health and disorders such as diabetes, heart disease and dementia.”

Sleep problems and stroke risk

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, analyzed data from more than 4,500 people participating in INTERSTROKE, a large international case-control study of patients who have experienced a stroke.

Nearly 1,800 participants in the study had an ischemic stroke, the most common kind, in which a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain. Another 439 people had an intracerebral hemorrhage in which arteries or veins in the brain rupture, causing bleeding into brain tissue.

Participants in the study were then matched by age and sex to people who had no history of stroke. Both groups answered questions about their sleep quality and behavior, and the two groups were compared.

Results showed people who slept less than five hours a night on average were three times more likely to have a stroke than those who got seven hours of sleep — the recommended minimum for adults.

On the flip side, sleeping more than nine hours a night on average was associated with a twofold increase in stroke risk, according to a statement on the study.

The results held true even after adjustments to eliminate other issues that can lead to stroke, including depression, alcohol abuse, smoking and a lack of physical activity, according to the study.

Having sleep apnea — a condition in which people stop breathing multiple times per hour — was associated with a threefold increase in stroke risk, the statement said.

“Sleep apnea can alter the pathways involved in the regulation of coagulation factors that can increase the risk of strokes,” Zee said.

Snoring or snorting, which can both be signs of untreated sleep apnea, were also risky. People who snored were 91% more likely to have suffered a stroke, while those who snorted were almost three times as likely to have had a stroke than those who did not.

Napping was also a risk factor, the statement said. People who on average napped more than an hour were 88% more likely to suffer a stroke than those who did not. However, taking a planned nap of less than an hour was not associated with an increased stroke risk, the study said.

It’s important to note that the research could only show an association between sleep problems and stroke, not causation, said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.

“The question remains: Is poor quality sleep causative? Or is it simply associated with a cluster of bad health habits that would lead somebody to have a higher stroke risk?” asked Freeman, who was not involved in the research.

“Are they under a lot of stress? Are they drinking huge amounts of caffeine and then not sleeping? Maybe they’re not exercising very much, and we know that exercise promotes good quality sleep,” Freeman said. “It’s hard to tease out all the factors that might contribute.”

What to do

Practicing good sleep hygiene, eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise are all key ways to reduce the negative impact of sleep disorders and reduce stroke and cardiovascular risk, Freeman said.

“What I always tell people is, you know, getting about seven hours a night of uninterrupted sleep is associated with the least amount of cardiovascular disease,” he said.

It’s important to prioritize getting those seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night on a regular basis, Zee said. Doing so means going to bed and waking at the same time every day, even on weekends.

“Regular exposure to light in the morning and afternoon can also improve sleep quality,” she said, adding that anyone suffering from snoring, insomnia or excessive sleepiness during the day should talk to a sleep specialist.

The bedroom should be used for sleeping and intimacy only, Freeman added.

“Don’t hang out in there and watch TV or read books or do work in there,” he said. “Keep a notebook next to the bed so if you wake up in the middle of the night you can write down what comes to mind. Diffuse any worries you have by meditating on it and do your best to let things go.”

Don’t drink alcohol or eat at least three hours before bed to avoid gastric distress that might wake you up, Zee suggested.

“It’s also important to exercise, preferably in the morning,” Freeman added. “The one true medicine that works always is improving one’s lifestyle to include healthy behaviors.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

CNN

Margot Robbie is seen here in "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via CNN)...
Lisa Respers France

‘Barbie’ trailer brings fun, fun, fun

A teaser trailer for "Barbie" dropped Tuesday, featuring not only Margot Robbie as Barbie, but also Dua Lipa and Issa Rae as other Barbies.
17 hours ago
With grocery inflation stubbornly high, some consumers trade down. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty I...
Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Here’s why beef is still pricey

A slowing economy may lead to a decline in sales of pricey beef cuts, but don't look for any bargains just yet.
17 hours ago
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks during a news conference on April 5, 2023. (WBAL via...
Celina Tebor, Zenebou Sylla and Christina Zdanowicz

Maryland AG report alleges more than 600 children abused by Catholic clergy members, others

A report from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released Wednesday alleges 156 Catholic clergy members and others abused at least 600 children over the course of more than six decades.
17 hours ago
A view of damage to a building caused by a tornado, in Colona, Illinois, U.S. April 4, 2023 in this...
Nouran Salahieh, Mike Saenz, Holly Yan and Andi Babineau

Multiple fatalities in Missouri after reported tornado prompts search-and-rescue mission

Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported after a possible tornado struck Bollinger County, Missouri.
17 hours ago
Forensic technicians, ambulances and policemen outside a pre-school after a 25-year-old man attacke...
Florencia Trucco

Four children killed in ax attack at day care center in southern Brazil

Four children have been killed and four more injured in an axe attack at a daycare center in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau.
17 hours ago
Klaus Teuber is pictured here at the Spiel '15 games trade fair in Essen, Germany, in 2015. (Roland...
Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Klaus Teuber, creator of the Catan board game, has died

Klaus Teuber, creator of the beloved Catan board game, has died after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family. He was 70.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Sleep problems linked to fivefold rise in stroke risk, study says