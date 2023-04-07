Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Snowpack this season making a dent in the drought and long-term precipitation deficit

Apr 7, 2023, 5:55 PM

More snow...

FILE: This photo shows cracks in the mountain snow that could trigger an avalanche. (Utah Avalanche Center)

(Utah Avalanche Center)

Jed Boal's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s snowpack usually peaks in the first week of April. While hydrologists still are not exactly sure when that will happen in the days ahead, they are getting a better idea of how much water is in the snowpack.

This year’s snowpack and snow water equivalent are already record breakers. With a weekend warmup ahead, plenty of people are concerned about the potential for flooding  but hydrologists say this first warm up is needed.

“This warmup is exactly what we need this time of year,” said Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Now that Utah has record snowpack, Merrill said it’s time for that snow to melt and flow into our streams and reservoirs as orderly as possible. If the low, then mid then high elevation snowpacks melt sequentially, that’s the best case scenario.

“We don’t want it to come out all at the same time, and next week’s warmup is not a situation where we’re going to be melting anything other than the low elevation snowpack,” he said.

Then, according to the forecast, the weather should cool again.

“This warm up next week is in our favor because we want to bring it like a stair step,” Merrill said. “We want to warm up, bring a section down, then cool off, lock it back up.”

Ideally, each warm up would be a little warmer, he said, over an extended period of time through May and into June. Some of the mid elevation creeks like Emigration Creek, Parleys Creek and City Creek will rise next week, he said, but nowhere near flood levels.

“We’re not there yet,”  the hydrologist said. “Again, this is exactly what we want. We want that water flowing.”

The snow water equivalent averaged across the state right now is 30 inches, smashing the record set in 1983.

“We are in uncharted territory right now,” Jordan Clayton, Utah Snow Survey Supervisor said. “We’ve broken all of the previous records going back to again the early 1930s when we started measuring snowpack in a quantitative way in Utah. All of those records are now surpassed.“

Clayton said Utah’s small and medium reservoirs will fill, and the larger reservoirs may come close, and even fill. Bear Lake will rise more than seven feet, and excess water will help raise Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake.

Clayton said it will take another good snowpack year to start to fill those larger bodies of water, but nobody could have predicted a year this good.

When the high elevation runoff begins, Merrill said the volume of water coming down the creeks will be two times what normally flows. So, all of our communities are preparing for potential flooding.

“If you believe you live in a flood prone area, then it’s time to start preparing, and sandbags are available,” Merrill said.

So, this warm up shouldn’t cause too many problems. Hopefully the weather stretches out the runoff over several months.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Madison Swenson

Driver hospitalized after rear-ending flatbed truck

One person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition Friday following a crash in the Midvale-Murray area.

19 hours ago

FILE - Seraphine Warren, center left, is embraced by state Sen. Shannon Pinto outside the state cap...

Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman

A New Mexico man will remain in federal custody pending trial on charges that stem from the 2021 disappearance of a Native American woman.

19 hours ago

(South Salt Lake police)...

Emily Ashcraft

Homeless man sentenced to life without parole in woman’s South Salt Lake murder

A homeless man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 beating death of a woman in South Salt Lake.

19 hours ago

A still from the video released by UHP....

Eliza Pace

Intense video shows distracted driver launching down embankment

Shocking video shows the moment a distracted driver launched off Interstate 15, landing hard in a parking lot.

19 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Police arrest 4 people after drugs, illegally possessed firearms found

Four people were arrested and 12 illegally possessed firearms were seized last month in Salt Lake County.

19 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Trapped workers, guests grateful to leave Little Cottonwood Canyon

After days of being snowed in, guests up Little Cottonwood Canyon were able to make their way down from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Snowpack this season making a dent in the drought and long-term precipitation deficit